From a new fifth- and sixth-grade transition program to updated robotics equipment at Gloucester High, the Gloucester Education Foundation is donating $45,000 to fund five projects in the city’s public schools.
The largest grant is $20,000 for the O’Maley Academy at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, which was applied for by Grade 8 Guidance Counselor Rebecca Matheson.
According to a letter from Emily Siegel, the foundation’s executive director, the amount will be paid in two $10,000 increments in January and September.
The purpose of the grant is “to support O’Maley Academy afterschool and summer programming for Gloucester middle school students.”
The Gloucester Education Foundation also is supporting these projects:
- $4,000 for “Agriculture, People and the Environment.” O’Maley Innovation Middle School social studies teacher Matthew Lewis applied for support of a new program in partnership with Gloucester nonprofit Backyard Growers which works with sixth- to eighth-graders and others to learn about healthy eating habits and growing their own food.
- $4,813 for “Inquiry and Labs in AP Environmental Science” at Gloucester High. Science Department program leader Carol Cafasso applied for the grant “to obtain and implement new lab materials” for the AP Environmental Science course, which is aligned to the high school’s instructional improvement work.
- $10,000 for STEM equipment outlined in a grant applied for by Gloucester High engineering and physics teacher Kurt Lichtenwald. The grant would update equipment for electrical engineering, robotics and CAD classes.
- $6,000 for “Grade 5 and 6 Unite: Coming Together to Celebrate Learning,” applied for by Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Gregg Bach. The project will support a new transition event for fifth- and sixth-grade families, students, staff and partners this coming June.
The School Committee voted to accept the grants at its regular meeting last week.
Siegel said the foundation board was “just blown away by the proposals.”
“This was a particularly busy month,” Siegel said of the grant applications received in recent weeks. Grants are awarded on a rolling basis and the next deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 16. Another deadline coming up on March 11. More information about the foundation, donating or applying for grants is available by visiting thinkthebest.org.
