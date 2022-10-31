For residents looking to green up their lawns or wash their cars in the driveway, Mayor Greg Verga announced Monday, Oct. 31, the city was lifting its ban on all non-essential outdoor water use effective immediately.
The city said in a statement it has enforced some form of water ban since July 22 to protect the city’s water supply and fire protection ability during persistent drought-like conditions.
“With the watering season coming to an end and the weather turning colder, the city administration has determined it is no longer necessary to extend restrictions,” the statement said.
The city’s water capacity – the capacity of its reservoirs — was at just 46%, below normal levels for this time of year.
When the city extended its temporary water ban at the end of September, despite some recent rain, the city’s water supply was at 48% capacity. The city’s water capacity was at 51% when the ban was extended in mid-September.
“I want to thank all of our residents for their understanding and cooperation over the past few months regarding the water restrictions,” Verga said. “Their actions made a tremendous difference in protecting our water supply and keeping our city safe. While restrictions are no longer in place, we want to encourage people to continue to be thoughtful with their water use until our capacity returns to normal levels.”
Rockport’s and Manchester’s bans on outdoor watering remain in place while Essex has lifted its ban.
