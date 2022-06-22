Gloucester entrepreneur named executive director of Cape Ann YMCA

Erina McWilliam-Lopez of Gloucester will serve as Cape Ann YMCA’s new executive director. She starts Monday, July 11.
“I’m thrilled to be joining this incredibly impactful and driven team,” she told the Times. “The Y has a long history of meeting the moment and has been source of strength and resilience in our community.”
McWilliam-Lopez has over a decade of experience managing and directing social impact programs at The Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Silicon Valley, Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, and Intentional Endowments Network in Greater Boston.
In addition, McWilliam-Lopez owns Bliss Bites Café located in the Cape Ann YMCA main lobby. She said she plans on handing over the reins to the café soon.
“We are currently moving through a transition plan where the café will be come an integrated part of YMCA and directly support moving our mission forward,” she explained.
In a prepared statement, YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Chris Lovasco said he was thrilled to have a Gloucester resident fill the role.
“Erina is an entrepreneur, who is a dedicated, socially responsible business person with a true passion for community,” his statement continued. “Her energy and positivity is contagious. She’s committed to strengthening our Y’s relationships across our entire community. She’s eager to work with local leaders, our volunteers, and all our donors to do what it takes to ensure our Y continues to thrive and grow in service to Cape Ann and its residents.”
McWilliam-Lopez will succeed Tim Flaherty, who now serves as the executive director of the Grater Beverly YMCA after nine years in Gloucester. Last September, the Cape Ann YMCA Board of Directors announced Melinda Adam, the director of the Cape Ann Y’s in-house physical therapy center, would take over the role. Adam turned down the appointment “due to a private health issue,” according to Lovasco.
McWilliam-Lopez then was selected after a four-month search.
“I was fortunate to be part of the final phase of the search process and was able to see, firsthand, (McWilliam-Lopez’s) appreciation for the Y,” said Board Chairwoman Karen Abbott in a prepared statement. “The whole board is so looking forward to collaborating with Erina. She is ready to advance our mission while fostering relationships and partnerships in our community so we can continue to move our strategic plans forward.”
