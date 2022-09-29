Gloucester is extending its temporary ban on all non-essential outdoor water use through the end of October, but is lifting its a ban on outdoor fires.
"The recent rain has not been substantial enough to help our reservoirs recover, and the city’s water supply is currently at 48% capacity, Mayor Greg Verga said in announcing the extension. "The water ban may be rescinded before October 31st if conditions improve."
"However, the rain has reduced the dry conditions and fire risk. Therefore, we will be ending the ban on all outdoor fires, including the use of outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, and chimineas," Verga continued. "Residents must follow regulations defined in the Gloucester Code of Ordinance when having an outdoor fire. More information on the regulations can be found on the city’s website (gloucester-ma.gov).
The city implemented a two-week ban on all non-essential outdoor water use due to drought conditions beginning on Sept. 1, and then extended it on Sept. 15.
The status of the ban will be reevaluated on Nov. 1, and may be lifted if conditions change significantly before the end of the month.
"I want to thank our residents and business owners for their cooperation throughout this drought, and ask that we all do our part to maintain a reliable water supply," Verga said. "Despite drought conditions persisting and affecting the water supply, fire danger has been reduced by recent, much-needed rainfall, so we are lifting the ban on outdoor fires in accordance with city ordinances. We ask residents to be responsible when burning and to prioritize safety."