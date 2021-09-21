The Gloucester Fire Department will soon be getting new equipment to help it care for the public and protect its own personnel.
The department has been awarded $92,727 in the form of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Chief Eric Smith said the money will be used to buy four automatic chest compression (CPR) devices and 76 escape or bailout systems for firefighters. The department, through the city, will be responsible for “matching” the grant, paying $9,272.73 of the equipment costs not covered by the grant.
“This grant will help the department purchase essential equipment that will keep our firefighters safe and help them provide the highest possible level of care to residents in need,” the chief said.
Smith said the Fire Department uses LUCAS compression systems on its trucks, and the purchase of four more — at about $16,000 each — will put one of the devices on almost all of the department’s frontline engines and ambulances.
“They do a great job, and it’s like having an extra person without taking up a lot of space in the ambulance or in a home,” he said. “They supply compressions consistently without stopping, as you’d need to do if it was person doing it, and it’s critical to survival that once CPR starts, it doesn’t stop.”
Having the devices on the engines, especially those responding from the city’s outlaying station, is critical because firefighter-paramedics give care at scenes before ambulance personnel arrive, Smith said, adding that the department has tried to win this grant to buy the devices for several years.
The department used a LUCAS device in 2016 to administer non-stop CPR to Alfred “Al” Kipp for over three hours, at the scene, during his transport to Addison Gilbert Hospital and later as he stabilized in preparation for a MedFlight trip to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.
Kipp’s survival and his ongoing recovery would likely not have been possible, many say, without the availability and use of a LUCAS chest compression system. At the time, the continuous two-hour, 42-minute use of the machine to save Kipp was believed to be a record in New England and fell just three minutes shy of a national record 2:45 as documented in a 2013 case in St. Paul, Minnesota. Most of the time, the device is used for 20 to 30 minutes.
At the time, the Gloucester Fire Department had two of the machines, which it had been using since 2011.
The remainder of the grant money is being used to purchase new bailout systems that will be issued to individual firefighters. Each system consists of a hook, fire-resistant rope and a descending device that a firefighter carries on his person, allowing a firefighter to get down to a lower level or the ground when conditions on an upper level become untenable and no ladder is available. “It’s a better option than hanging out a window,” the chief said.
“Our current systems are way at the end of life, “ Smith said, “These new systems cost about $500 each, and coming up with that amount of money would have been tough.”
Since 2015, the Gloucester Fire Department has received over $2 million in Assistance to Firefighter Grants, used for equipment and training courses.
Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) are allocated to fire departments nationally to fund and aid their firefighting and emergency response needs These federal grants help firefighters obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.