Twelve members of the Gloucester Fire Department are stepping up to take part in the sixth annual Boston Bruins BFit Challenge in support of military and first-responder charities.
They are also taking part to raise awareness of the need to get your steps in to stay healthy.
They hope to raise at least $3,000 for the event, which involves firefighters, law enforcement, EMS personnel, members of the military, and others competing to raise the most while taking the most steps.
This is the fifth year Gloucester firefighters will take part, said Capt. Chad Mota about the challenge that steps off this Friday, Jan. 28, and runs through Feb. 4.
Because of the pandemic, the city’s firefighters won’t be taking part in the challenge at TD Garden in Boston, as they had in years past, wearing their full turnout gear weighing as much as 60 pounds. They’ll be competing virtually.
The in-person competition involves taking part in courses at the stadium with varying degrees of difficulty. This year’s in-person challenge at TD Garden will be held on Feb. 6.
Starting Friday, the Gloucester firefighters will start taking steps tracked by the PACER smartphone app throughout the week. Those taking part virtually have until Feb. 4 to take all their steps.
The goal of this year’s BFit Challenge is to raise $600,000 for charities that support families of fallen or critically ill first responders: the 100 Club of Massachusetts, Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, New England Fire Firefighter Cancer Fund, Massachusetts Ambulance Foundation and the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.
Gloucester jakes taking steps for their health and for charity this year are Mota, Capt. Nick Ouellette, Lt. Kevin Gargan and firefighters Matt Aiello, Nick Aiello, Mike Porcaro, Pat Legro, Jak Letien, Charlie Scola, Andrew Pierce, Jonathan O’Bryan and Sam Rose.
Scola has shown he can step out with the best of them, as he tied for first in overall steps taken during the virtual challenge last year, with 350,000 steps taken during the week. Gloucester firefighters finished third last year in overall steps for fire departments, Mota said. They are going for overall step leader this year.
“The Gloucester Fire team did a great job last year, and I wish them luck this year as they aim to finish first in overall steps — a goal that last year’s performance shows is within reach,” said fire Chief Eric Smith, in a prepared statement.
Mota said consistency will be the key this year. Last year, the challenge was held at the end of March, when the weather was warmer and it was easier to get outside to walk. This year, they will be taking to the treadmill. “It’s a long week,” Mota said. “You feel good at the end of it.”
To learn more about the BFit Challenge or to make a donation, visit https://www.nhl.com/bruins/community/foundation-first-responder-challenge. You can select the team “Gloucester Firefighters” when making a donation or you can give to individuals. Donations may be made until March 6.
