Gloucester and one of its fisherman received a shout-out at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season.
"CODA," the celebrated coming-of-age drama about a hearing daughter in a deaf family filmed in Gloucester, won several awards at the event Monday night. After an award-winning debut at a virtual Sundance Film Festival, the film's awards hopes had seemed to lag somewhat after a muted streaming debut on Apple TV+ in August. But the Gothams gave "CODA" a boost.
Troy Kotsur, the veteran deaf actor who plays the film's fisherman father, won outstanding supporting performance, beating out co-star Marlee Matlin, as the Gothams were presented without gendered acting categories for the first time.
"First off, I'm absolutely handless right now," Kotsur said through sign language, shaking his hands, when his win was announced. "Everyone from Gloucester Massachusetts, that entire community was so involved and supportive of our movie, and helped make it happen."
"And thank you to Paul, the fishing boat captain on the boat that we used in 'CODA'," he continued, referring to Paul Vitale and his dragger Angela & Rose.
Kotsur also gave kudos to director Sian Heder, a resident of Gloucester, and Matlin, for their work in getting the movie made.
Emilia Jones, who stars as the daughter, won breakthrough performer.
Jones also thanked for Heder for writing "a beautiful script."
"Sian took a chance when she cast me in this role. I didn't know any sign language, I had never had a singing lesson, I had never fished, and I'm British. So, you know what, it was nine months of bloody hard work, but I loved every second of it," she said.
Nominees and winners (except for best film) are chosen by juries for the Gothams.
Material from AP Film Writer Jake Coyle was used in this report.