Gloucester will drop an LED lighted Zorb to launch its year-long 400+ anniversary celebration during a New Year’s Eve ball drop event at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The ball that will be featured during the “Countdown to 2023!” event was created by Isabel Pett, the Gloucester 400+ program/events calendar manager.
A Zorb is an inflatable ball a person can get into and roll around. It’s billed online as a “giant human hamster ball.”
A video Pett provided of its creation shows her crawling inside the large inflatable plastic ball and stuffing it full of tinsel and a long string of LED lighting. Her Zorb creation will also include disco balls and plastic tablecloths to make it glow. What the final creation will look like remains to be seen.
You can watch the ball drop at 7 p.m. when the clock strikes midnight in the city’s namesake of Gloucester, England, and in the county of Dorset, England whose fishermen originally settled an outpost in 1623 in what is today the nation’s oldest seaport.
Mayor Greg Verga and 400+ tri-Chair Bob Gillis will be counting to the stroke of midnight.
Pett said the New Year’s celebration is meant to be a family-friendly event, one that kids can partake in without having to stay up past midnight.
It will feature a student musical ensemble in the Kyrouz Auditorium upstairs in City Hall. The event will also feature hot cocoa, cookies donated by the Braga Management LLC Dunkin’ Donuts, balloon animals and face-painting. Noisemakers will also be provided.
Pett said Iron Tree Service is dedicating a 275-foot-tall crane to facilitate the ball drop.
Pett credited Verga, Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill, Department of Public Works Confidential Secretary Rose LoPiccolo, DPW Assistant Director of Budget and Administration Mark Cole, DPW Assistant Director of Operations of Joe Lucido, DPW Director Mike Hale and Executive Secretary to the Mayor Melissa Gilliss for helping to make the ball drop a reality.
The event is free and open to all comers.
