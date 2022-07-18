Gloucester Health Department sees staff changes

Gloucester’s Health Department is undergoing some staff changes with the retirement of Public Health Director Max Schenk and the hiring of a new public health nurse, Kathleen Cunningham.
Schenk, 57, who grew up in Gloucester since age 6 and graduated Gloucester High School in 1983, is retiring at the end of the month.
Before coming to work for the Health Department in late August 2005, he had been working as director of outreach for the Washington, D.C.-based National Wildlife Refuge Association. He called it “an amazing job” but one that required a lot of traveling. He had recently gotten married and was looking for something locally related to the environment.
That’s when one of his mentors, Dave Sargent, the former shellfish constable and now a Conservation Commission member, who at the time was one of the sanitarians for the Health Department, suggested the work and Schenk would be a good fit. Schenk said he thought he would give it a try for a couple of years.
“The next thing I know it’s almost 17 years later,” Schenk said. He grew with the department doing Title 5 (septic system) inspections and working with wells, water quality and in other roles.
He has served as interim director three times. After former Health Director Karin Carroll left in July 2021 after five years, Schenk served as interim director and then was promoted to director in January.
Schenk said that while the Board of Health was going through an interview process to hire a director after Carroll’s departure, Schenk, who lives in Newburyport, said he let the board know it was his intention that his wife and he planned to retire within a year or so.
When the board couldn’t come to a conclusion on a candidate, Schenk took on the job to help bring stability to a department had seen some departures amid a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter.
“Luckily, we’ve gotten there by and large, and the core staff is very strong with Kate on board and Jake Taylor, our new inspector who oversees the program, and then there is Brianne Gray, who is our new inspector in charge of housing,” Schenk said.
In February or March, the Board of Health started discussing strategic planning.
“I spoke with them and I said if you are going to go through this process … you really should be doing it with whoever is going to be in the chair long term,” said Schenk.
In the meantime, for her dedication and “amazing work,” Schenk said Rachael Belisle-Toler, formerly an inspector with the department, has become the assistant director. Schenk said Belisle-Toler is more than qualified for her new role, and he’s just a phone call away if anyone has any questions.
“Yes, Max’s retirement is a very significant loss,” said Board of Health Chairman Joe Rosa via an email. He said the board is working to hire a new director. “Hopefully all will be worked out by month’s end.”
The position has been advertised with a salary range of $89,154 to $112,012, according to the job posting on the city’s website.
Cunningham, 32, has come to Gloucester with a varied background. The Ohio native said she has been a nurse for about eight years, and has worked in Virginia, Michigan, Vermont, Florida and Ohio before coming to Massachusetts.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she began working for the federal government and had a fellowship with the federal Office of Emergency Medical Services and a subsequent fellowship in the Office of Global Affairs working on the Pandemic and Emerging Threats Team, which led to her doing policy work on how people can respond to the pandemic.
She did not do any frontline work because she was in Australia when the pandemic started, Cunningham said, so when she came back she tried to join up with a hospital, but at the time, everyone thought the pandemic was only going to last three months and no one was hiring. That led to her policy work with the federal government.
Cunningham, who has a master’s in public health from the University of South Florida, is filling a position formerly filled in the interim by Cindy Juncker and Bridget Nelligan.
The department’s previous public health nurse was Kelley Hiland, Schenk said, who is the Board of Health’s newest member.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.