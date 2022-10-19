Gloucester Healthcare, a skilled nursing home at 272 Washington St., hosted a dog show recently for its residents. The facility is due to close at the end of the year but staff continue to find ways to bring activities to the residents, including chair volleyball and a great balloon smash game among other programs. Pictured here are photos of its popular dog show. Organizers wanted to thank Robin’s Dog Grooming and Animal Krackers for their donations and Elias Wilt for volunteering his time for the show.
