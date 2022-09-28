Next Step Healthcare plans to close the Gloucester Healthcare skilled nursing home by the end of the year, according to a notice sent by the company’s CFO to Mayor Greg Verga earlier this month.
The long-term care facility at 272 Washington St. plans to close on or about Dec. 30, and a public hearing on the closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., according to its proposed closure plan.
The facility has approximately 99 beds and 41 residents as of Sept. 22, according to information provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The company submitted its notice of intent and closure and relocation plan to the Department of Public Health on Sept. 1, according to the letter to Verga from William H. Stephan, Gloucester Healthcare’s CFO and the CFO and co-founder of Next Step Healthcare of Woburn.
Stephan noted that on Sept. 1, 2017, 272 Washington Street Operator LLC, doing business as Gloucester Healthcare as a wholly-owned affiliate of Next Step Healthcare LLC, began leasing Gloucester Healthcare and operating the facility.
“Recently, after discussions with the facility’s landlord regarding the facility’s low occupancy and difficult labor market driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting poor financial performance, the decision was made to close the facility,” Stephan wrote.
The owner of the property is listed in city records as GPH Gloucester LLC, and the property was purchased for $2.93 million in 2006. The property is assessed by the city at $2.482 million. GPH Gloucester LLC has an address in Plano, Texas, according to a search of the name in the Secretary of State’s Corporations Division’s database.
“The decision to close a skilled nursing facility is not undertaken lightly,” said Janelle Fairbrother, Next Step Healthcare’s vice president of administration, in an email. “Our landlord made the decision to close Gloucester Healthcare based on a number of factors including decreased census post-COVID, a low MassHealth rate that does not reimburse the facility for all of its actual costs, the significant labor shortage and the staggering inflation rates for food, utilities and supplies. In October 2021, the rates temporary nursing agencies could bill skilled nursing facilities were increased by the Commonwealth by 15-35% which further eroded and decimated the ability to recruit and retain caregivers.”
Fairbrother added: “Residents and families may choose to expedite the transfer of their loved one once a facility announces its intention to close; however, a facility cannot initiate transfers until the Department of Public Health approves the closure plan submitted by the facility.”
The Department of Public Health is required to monitor the closure process working with the Executive Office of Elder Affairs Long Term Care Ombudsman to review the closure plan, address concerns and “ensure that measures are put in place to minimize the impact on residents and their families.”
“Throughout the closure process, the facility is not only responsible for working with residents and their families to identify new placements for residents, but it also must maintain safe, high-quality care for all its residents,” the website states.
At least 120 days before the proposed closure, the facility is required to notify the Department of Public Health and those impacted and submit a draft of the closure plan. A public hearing is then scheduled at least 90 days in advance of the closure date.
After the public hearing, and 14-day comment period, the Department of Public Health “may either issue approval of the plan or request additional information from the facility about the draft closure plan.” If the plan is approved, and at least 60 days prior to the closure, the facility must freeze admissions and let residents and others know the state has approved the plan.
The facility is responsible for working with residents for their “safe and orderly transfer to another facility capable of meeting your needs,” the website states.
The Department of Public Health said in an email it will review the facility’s proposed closure plan to make sure measures are put in place to minimize the impact on residents and families. The department will monitor the closure process to ensure the safe and orderly transfer of residents and that safe, high quality care is maintained.
According to the proposed closure plan, Gloucester and the surround communities “have a substantial supply of licensed long-term care placements available.” The city is home to an additional skilled nursing facility, and excluding Gloucester Healthcare, there are 57 other skilled nursing facilities within 25 miles of the seaport, “based on Medicare.gov data,” the plan states.
“Gloucester Healthcare is one of three skilled nursing facilities located in the area of Cape Ann,” Fairbrother said. “Based on the availability at the other facilities, it may be necessary for Gloucester Healthcare residents to relocate to areas outside the immediate Cape Ann area.”
The closure plan also states that Gloucester Healthcare will be in touch with nearby nursing facilities to seek information on available beds and other pertinent information, and make that available to residents and their legal representatives.
The Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the closure of Gloucester Healthcare on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. via a moderated conference line. The call-in number for the hearing is: 888-390-5007; the participant code is 3022869.
