When Brendan Chipperini came home after being deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, he had already given what many could say was enough of himself in service.
But in 2010, Chipperini was sworn in as a patrolman by the Gloucester Police Department and now he is taking to the stage to honor those who have and continue to fight for our country.
“Officer Chipperini’s commitment to his community continues to leave a lasting impact on his community, as many know him as veteran, officer, coach, Sea Cadet instructor, board member, or volunteer,” said Cape Ann Veterans Services District Director Adam Curcuru. “As our lives evolve and we stray from former traditions, Chipperini will share his story of commitment, service above self, and devotion to leaving his beloved community of Gloucester better than the day before.”
Chipperini will serve as the city’s guest speaker during its Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. inside the Gloucester High School auditorium, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. A brief parade will follow the ceremony, leading community members to the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 at the corner of Middle and Washington streets for a ceremony in remembrance of Armistice Day.
The CATA trolley will be available for free for those who would like to ride along with the parade.
“The idea of service is often used to describe our military men and women who serve in the United States military. Service as defined is to give or perform a duty for another person or organization,” said Curcuru. “Our nation’s understanding of military service has been less understood through the generations, given the smaller footprint of today’s modern military and the last military draft during the Vietnam War. But our community is no less attuned to the idea of service to the community. Gloucester’s 2022 Veterans Day guest speaker is no stranger to the commitment of service.”
While still in high school, Chipperini joined the U.S. Army and left for basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, only months after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. It was there and at that pivotal moment in history that this Gloucester resident began his lifelong commitment to his country.
He would go on to be deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2007.
After years of service, Chipperini decided to return to his hometown of Gloucester to serve at the Police Department where he works alongside others as they serve their seaside community.
Other local services
Cape Anners will be making their way to various locations to mark Veterans Day this year.
“We would like to thank all of our veterans for their service and hope they enjoy what our community is putting forth so that our veterans know how much they are appreciated,” Curcuru said.
In Rockport, the annual ceremony will be Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the American Legion Post 98, 32 Beach St. in Rockport.
Manchester-by-the-Sea will be hosting its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the {span}Amaral Bailey {/span}American Legion Post 113, 14 Church St. in Manchester.
Essex veterans were treated to breakfast and a talk by historian Bethany Grouff Dorau on her book, “A Newburyport Marine in WWI: The Life and Legacy of Eben Bradbury,” on Wednesday. The event kicked off an exhibition of photographs of 59 of the town’s veterans, from the Civil War to the current day, which are on display at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. The gallery may be viewed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 1.
Hamilton will be hosting its Veterans Day breakfast at 8 a.m. at the American Legion Post 194, 37 School St. in South Hamilton. The annual ceremony will follow the breakfast at 10:30 a.m. at Hamilton Town Hall, 577 Bay Road in South Hamilton.
Wenham‘s ceremony will take place at 10:15 a.m. at the Cheeseman Memorial Pingree Park followed by a Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m.