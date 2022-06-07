Members of the Gloucester High School Class of 1947 came back together to celebrate 75 years out of high school Monday afternoon over lunch.
Eleven of the 13 invited classmates met up at the Seaport Grille at Cruiseport for their 65th consecutive reunion event. The invitee list included: Julio and Louise Bodoni, Carlyne (Jensen) Davis, Marion (O’Connell) Frost, Gilbert and Genevieve Guerin, Patricia (Whitten) Ireland, Dorothy (Ingersoll) Lubas, Virginia (Frontiero) McKinnon, Hugh and Leslie Parkhurst, Roger Perkins, Phyllis (Susanno) Reardon and Warren Verge.
Virginia McKinnon has organized the yearly lunch get-together for the past 16 years. She is preparing to release her memoir, “The Gloucester Fisherman’s Daughter: Growing up Sicilian American in America’s Oldest Seaport,” at the end of the month.
Attendees were gifted ballpoint pens decorated with a large faux diamond to celebrate their “diamond anniversary.”
“Each year we have a theme,” she explained, “and we always sing our school’s song.”
This was the first year the Class of 1947 met up at Seaport Grille. Typically, the group meets at the Gloucester House in a private room. In-person plans were canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.
“We had 249 in our graduating class,” said McKinnon. “(A former classmate) used to say we’d never have a reunion because our class had no leadership. Now we’ve met up more than any other Gloucester High class.”
Sitting on McKinnon’s left side was Marion Frost.
“I’ve been to every lunch except maybe one,” Frost said. “I’ve known some of these people since first grade.”
On McKinnon’s right was Carlyne Davis.
“We like to see who’s left,” she said with a laugh.
Patricia Ireland was joined by her daughter, Elaine. They both had served on the class committee up until 12 years ago, when the group threw a communal 80th birthday party for themselves.
“She was very excited to come (this year),” said Elaine. “Virginia has been great at organizing it.”
Gilbert Guerin described himself as an “implant” to the Class of 1947.
“I left high school to fight in the tail end of World War II,” he explained. “After that, I went back to get my diploma. The reunion (committee) has always invited me back. I think it’s enjoyable to see the people I used to know. Plus, it gives me an excuse to go out to lunch.”