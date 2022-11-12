A madcap comedy-mystery comes to Gloucester High School when its award-winning theater club presents "Clue: On Stage" for its fall production.
Based on the classic board game and the 1985 cult classic film, "Clue: On Stage" will keep the audience laughing while they try to figure out who, where and what murdered their host at the Boddy Manor.
The production runs from Thursday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 19, at the high school auditorium. Show times are at 7 p.m. with an added Saturday matinee at 1 p.m.
Tickets are available now at a discount or can be purchased at the door. It is reserved seating; the theater club encourages patrons to pre-purchase tickets and select a seat prior to arrival. Advance tickets are $13, $8 for seniors, students and Gloucester Public Schools staff. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3VOwa2M.
Jessica Ruggles, the Gloucester High theater teacher, noted that the students participate and assist her with the many elements of creating a high-caliber show for the community, including set design, hair and makeup, costume design, and lights and sound.
“My goal as a theater educator is to introduce my students to all aspects of the world of performing arts. I want to provide Gloucester students with solid, hands-on experience prior to college — giving them a step above others entering the industry,” added Ruggles.
The cast and crew are eager to bring such a well-known story to the Cape Ann community. The student actors auditioned for this play in September and have been attending after-school rehearsals ever since.
In a few other Gloucester High theater highlights:
- Costumes are based on the 2022 Massachusetts Drama Festival's second-place designs by junior Malia Andrews.
- New sound system installation through Gloucester Education Foundation grant.
- Students are simultaneously rehearsing Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" for Dramafest competition in March.
- The spring musical, "Anastasia," will be held in April. Students will immediately begin the audition process following "Clue."
Updates on the theater club can be found on the club’s social media pages: Facebook or Instagram at @gloucesterhighdrama.