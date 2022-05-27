A mile marker in the final days of local teens' lives as Gloucester High School students took place Friday.
The day started with a parking lot-full of Gloucester High seniors lining up in their cars to participate in the school's drive-by parade — a long-standing tradition. They looped around Cape Ann main streets, tooting car horns and making noise.
The teens then spent the day at Stage Fort Park, where they were treated to a cookout, including pizza, and some activities, including a water slide.
The class prom is June 3 and graduation is June 12.