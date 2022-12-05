Floats, marching bands and local political figures were all a part of the Gloucester Holiday Parade and Kent Circle Tree Lighting Ceremony held Sunday.
Santa Claus too was an integral part of the festivities as he rode on the back of Gloucester Fire Department’s Ladder 2 fire engine.
But event organizer Joe Ciolino said the children at the parade make the day.
“It’s just a happy time,” said Ciolino. “It’s a part of growing up to have Santa come in with some excitement. You want to make Santa exciting for the children and nostalgic for the adults.”
After waiting a week for the parade, residents were rewarded with an appearance by Old Saint Nick riding on the back of the firetruck. Many of those riding on parade floats tossed candy to the crowd.
The parade, which was initially slated to have been held the Sunday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, was postponed due to a forecast of heavy rain.
Sunday’s parade kicked off at 3 p.m. from the Jodrey State Fish Pier, then marched down Parker Street to Main Street, and then traveled down Western Avenue to the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kent Circle.
Josh Arnold, a member of the Rotary Club was a hard figure to miss in the crowd. At 6 feet 5 inches tall, he towered over most at the parade.
Wearing a polar bear costume didn’t hurt.
Arnold wore the costume to signify the organization’s “Polar Plunge,” held as a fundraiser to help fight polio.
“(The parade) says Santa’s coming,” he said. “Shop local.”
Parade entries gathered at the Jodrey State Fish Pier for their approximately one-hour trek to Kent Circle for the Christmas Tree lighting.
The 40-degree weather with winds whipping to 15 miles-per-hour made the effort a brisk one.
“But I’ve been in colder weather,” said John McAveeney, a trumpet player in the Boston Fireman’s Band. “I’ve marched in colder weather when my valve froze. I couldn’t even play.”
The parade was a welcome site to many in Gloucester after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamie Klopotoski is the band manager for “Reset Button,” a group with mostly brass instruments. She said the crowd’s energy fueled their performance, with people clapping, dancing and cheering.
“It’s very exciting having people from the community coming to see the parade,” Klopotoski said.
Alison Burbine of Gloucester has seen the parade “many times.” She was positioned with her family near the Blymman Bridge.
“I think it’s festive,” she said. “I have to say (family) is most important.”
The first parade units passed the “Cut Bridge” at approximately 3:40 p.m. with Santa and firefighters arriving at Kent Circle right on the dot at 4 p.m.
Vanessa Lindberg of Gloucester said the parade appeals to many people. While decidedly a hometown event, the Holiday Parade also attracted visitors from nearby Cape Ann towns, including Rockport and Manchester.
“It’s a sweet showing and simple pleasure for the community,” she said.
The Canadian connection
The tree lighting ceremony at Kent Circle included, once again, the lighting of a balsam fir tree donated by Gloucester’s “sister city” – Shelburne, Nova Scotia. The practice includes a group of Gloucester men traveling to Shelburne to transport the tree to Kent Circle.
The tree was donated by Wayne Butler of Shelburne, Nova Scotia. Those included in the effort to transport the tree from his property in the Sandy Point section of Shelburne were: Ringo Tarr, Joe Novello, Nick Cucuru and Nick DeCoste. State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said his brother Ringo looks forward to the acquisition of the tree every year.
Getting things rolling
Ciolino is a member of the Gloucester Merchant Association and serves as the event’s organizer. He also runs The Weathervane gift shop, at 153 Main St.
Ciolino said returning participants were part of the parade, including members of the Gloucester Rotary Club, the parade’s marshals and Mayor Greg Verga, who rode on the judge’s float.
While Santa arrives by boat in the towns of Rockport and Manchester, Gloucester’s tradition holds Old Saint Nick arrives on the back of a fire engine.
“It’s really every community, whether it’s Rockport or Manchester or Gloucester where they all have Santa making an entrance,” said Ciolino. “We’re trying to keep that tradition alive. I think it’s still very important to children and parents about the meaning of Santa.
“Once Santa comes to town, you know it’s the holiday and Christmas season.”
Entries in the parade were required to have a holiday or winter theme. Participants were all eligible for first, second and third place trophies.
There were few rules about participants marching in the parade but Ciolino was adamant about one rule.
“No political slogans,” he said. “We keep it pure. We keep it pure for the children.”
Ciolino said the nostalgia for the event sparks interest every year.
He knows. He has been behind the planning for the event for the past 25 years. Ciolino praised the event sponsors, including the participating banks, businesses and individuals who contributed their time and own money to make the event a success.
“My fondest memories are seeing the smiles in the crowds,” Ciolino said. “It’s a combination of efforts. We are very lucky.”
