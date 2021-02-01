After examining the latest weather forecast for the next several hours, Gloucester leaders have lifted the emergency parking ban, effective immediately.
Residents who already parked in municipal or school parking lots will need to remove their vehicles by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
All residents and businesses are reminded that they are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property and should make every effort to shovel out hydrants.
Residents' cooperation during this parking ban is necessary for efficient and safe snow removal efforts.
Trash will not be collected Tuesday but will resume Wednesday, Feb. 3, and operate on a holiday schedule/one-day delay the rest of the week.