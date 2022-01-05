Zoning changes meant to increase Gloucester’s stock of housing and affordable housing, a need identified in the 2017 Housing Production Plan, have generated concerns about increases in density and building height, and what impact they might have on Gloucester’s varied neighborhoods.
The City Council’s Planning and Development Committee meets Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, to discuss these zoning amendments. You can find the link at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/86713479356.
City Council President Val Gilman, vice chairperson of the Planning and Development Committee, said this is the first time councilors in an official capacity will hear a presentation on the nine motions made by the Planning Board recommending the zoning changes. Wednesday’s meeting is not a formal City Council public hearing but will give residents a chance to hear the presentation.
Gilman said in a Facebook post on Dec. 27 that the goal of the committee “will be to ask detailed questions of our planning director as we rigorously review the nine proposed amendments.” Those who want to provide feedback to the council can email City Clerk Joanne Senos, jsenos@gloucester-ma.gov, she said.
The City Council had continued its public hearing on the zoning changes until Jan. 25. However, Gilman said on Facebook, this hearing might be continued further if the Planning and Development Committee needs more time to vet the changes.
Proposed changes
“The following proposals would relax some of the dimensional requirements, would facilitate lot division and configuration, and allow two-family development on any lot that would otherwise conform to the development standards for a single family dwelling,” Planning Director Gregg Cademartori wrote in a letter to the council on Oct. 19. “This would encompass all residential districts, including a new special permit allowance in the Coastal Residential (RC-40) District.”
Also, a strategy outlined in the Housing Production Plan, Cademartori said, included provisions for three-family dwellings to be permitted by right in certain residential districts. Along with changes to dimensional requirements for three-family homes, the proposals include the allowance for three-family homes by right in the R-5 Residential District.
Height allowances for one-, two- and three-family homes in residential districts would be increased from 30 to 35 feet “to accommodate development on lots with variable terrain, to provide usable third-floor area in structures, and only require height exception review for proposed heights greater than 35 feet in residential districts,” Cademartori said in his letter. To facilitate multifamily development, the height allowances for them in residential zoning districts would also be increased to 35 feet and to 45 feet in the Central Business and Civic Center District, on Main Street and surrounding areas
Watching closely
One of several residents keeping tabs on the process is Lanesville resident Valerie Nelson. She reiterated what Mayor Greg Verga said in his inaugural address Saturday, “that Gloucester’s housing policies should be based in clear visions for neighborhoods that reflect the values of our unique community. That there is no one-size-fits-all approach. and that we cannot build our way out of the housing affordability crisis that we face.”
Verga also said in his speech that the housing crisis is “full of difficult conversations that development-friendly and development-adverse entities alike need to be part of.”
The zoning proposals have generated their fair share of letters to the editor to this newspaper, including from Planning Board member Shawn Henry, who wrote that it has beena years-long process by city officials and others in the community to get to this point.
“I believe,” Henry wrote, “these changes will improve opportunities for young families to remain in Gloucester, increase availability of options for our older residents to downsize, help revitalize our downtown by increasing the customer base for our retailers and restaurants, and ultimately aid in creating the varied housing stock that the (Housing Production Plan) clearly states our city needs.”
Another letter writer, Dennis McGurk of West Gloucester, said in an interview that if the Housing Production Plan was “the framework to move toward affordable housing,” what is being proposed, is “not going to solve the problem.” That’s because property owners will try to maximize investment and create condominiums, market-rate apartments or online vacation rentals, instead of affordable housing. He worried about the negative impact of overdevelopment on neighborhoods.
“They are going to hope that some of it will become affordable in one way or another,” said McGurk, who said he planned to watch the meeting. “Let’s listen and ask questions,” he said.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.