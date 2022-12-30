The 399th year of the nation’s oldest seaport was anything but quiet.
With Gloucester heading into its 400+ year in 2023, here’s a look back at just some of the notable events that made noise in 2022.
With the pandemic on the wane, many in-person gatherings returned, including St. Peter’s Fiesta at the end of June, which had festival-goers cheering “Viva San Pietro!” down Washington Street for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic put the festival on hiatus in 2020 and 2021.
Other large scale events went off without a hitch including the annual Fishtown Horribles Parade, the Concert on the Boulevard and the grand fireworks display on July 3.
Maritime Gloucester’s Gloucester Schooner Festival also saw schooners filling the inner harbor with large crowds lining Stacy Boulevard for the Parade of Sail on Sept. 4.
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022 with a Roaring ‘20s bash while the organization saw the retirement of its long-time CEO Ken Riehl.
The sound of music could be heard coming from City Hall on Dale Avenue as the city’s new mayor and musician Greg Verga, together with 1623 Studios, created a show called “Music with the Mayor” to highlight the varied musical talent on the island. Performances were shot in the mayor’s office and in the Kyrouz Auditorium upstairs.
Speaking about making noise, a massive blade tumbled off the privately-owned, 492-foot tall Applied Materials wind turbine in the Blackburn Industrial Park. No one was injured after the blade fell off sometime before crews responded on the morning of July 31.
The start of August brought the noise of whirring helicopter blades to the seaport as a Massachusetts National Guard helicopter made aerial water drops on Poles Hill to prevent a stubborn brush fire from spreading. This as the city wrestled with Level -3 Critical Drought conditions that saw outdoor water restrictions extended through the end of October with city reservoirs at less than 50% capacity.
The year started off amid a boom and then a lessening of COVID-19 cases likely due to the omicron variant that swept the nation.
The city saw levels of virus concentration in the wastewater, an indicator of the disease among the population, spike to 9.6 million copies per liter on Dec. 29, 2021, a level that dropped off precipitously after that. Cases also leveled off at the start of 2022. The Board of Health ended a mask a mandate for indoor public spaces in the second week of February, and the School Committee made masks optional in schools at the same time the state did on Feb. 28.
Zoning amendments meant to spur additional housing got the City Council’s attention this spring with some long and loud public hearings. Amid vocal opposition, the council passed only a few of the nine proposed zoning amendments put forward by the Planning Board.
Discussion about zoning also got wrapped up in some residents’ minds about a state law calling for the creation of multifamily zoning in 175 MBTA communities, including those on Cape Ann, to tackle the state’s housing crunch.
Mayor Verga, who has come out against the state’s one-size-fits-all approach, is moving forward with what he says is a mandate under state law to craft an action plan by the end of January 2023. It would be up to the City Council to ultimately take up any zoning changes that would create a multifamily zoning district by the end of 2024.
Speaking of the MBTA, at the end of this year, the T finished the $100 million project to reconstruct the drawbridge over the Annisquam River. Work began in 2018 to replace a bridge originally constructed in 1911.
But after commuter service on the Rockport line once again started to rumble through the seaport in May, retired fire Deputy Chief Steve Aiello took to Facebook in July to sound the alarm after he wrote about how his wife’s car was hit by a gate at the Washington and Exchange streets crossing.
Councilor-at-Large Jeff Worthley then compiled a list of at least 29 other incidents outlined on social media and prompted a special City Council meeting regarding the safety of the crossing.
The issue drew concern from top MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services officials, who outlined a number of safety and maintenance improvements to the crossing, including adding striping on Washington Street to keep cars from intruding on the crossing when the gates are down and an adjustment to the timing of the gates, among many others.
Residents also sounded off on what to call the new 440-student consolidated elementary school. The new school building will house the combined East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools when it is scheduled to be finished this summer in time for the 2023-2024 school year. A student-led committee selected 10 names from 51 separate names submitted by the public. The committee then whittled the names down to four and the School Committee voiced its support for “East Veterans Elementary School” with a 4-3 vote.
Proponents of the renovation and addition of the Sawyer Free Library had something to cheer loudly about at the end of October as the City Council approved a $29 million loan order to finance the much anticipated project. The library has settled into a temporary location at 21 Main St. in the meantime. A capital campaign is ongoing to raise money to pay for the project, having raised more than half the money through state grants, corporate gifts and donations.
