IPSWICH — An 18-year-old Gloucester man known to police was arrested after police say he attempted to steal from a store, fled, stole a vehicle, and returned to a known address where police were waiting for him.
Jesse Marchand-Layton, a Gloucester resident, was charged by police with larceny of a vehicle, using a vehicle without authority, breaking and entering at night to commit a felony, shoplifting, speeding, and one count each of negligent and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to DJ’s Variety on Washington Street by an employee who said a man tried stealing several items from a store. The employee confronted the person, who he said fled the store and left a cellphone behind, according to a statement from the department.
Marchand-Layton was then seen getting into the employee’s vehicle. He later fled on foot, prompting his description to be broadcast to all area officers. Ipswich Police’s statement on the incident said Marchand-Layton matched the suspect’s description, and he’s “an individual known to police.”
Police then went to an Ipswich home that Marchand-Layton has visited in the past. Officers arriving at the address saw “a small white sport utility vehicle driving toward the residence at a high rate of speed,” the statement reads.
Police followed with distance until the vehicle stopped near the address, at which point they moved in and arrested Marchand-Layton, who they said was driving. He had several items “known to be stolen from DJ’s Variety”, and the vehicle was also reportedly stolen from a nearby home.
Marchand-Layton is being held on $5,000 bail pending arraignment on Friday in Ipswich District Court.