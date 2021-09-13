A Gloucester man was seriously injured Saturday after crashing his rental ATV in Jericho State Park in Berlin, New Hampshire.
Michael Ryan, 31, was driving the ATV on Brook Road, second in a group of three rental machines, when he came around a downhill corner and hit his brakes, causing him to lose control of his machine, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish Game. It rolled over and pinned him against the ground.
Berlin Fire and EMS and state Fish and Game conservation officers responding to a 911 call evaluated Ryan's injuries, determining he needed more urgent immediate care. They called the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter which picked up Ryan at Androscoggin Valley Hospital after he was transported there by Berlin Ambulance. He was airlifted by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious injuries.
After interviewing the riding party and Ryan, unreasonable speed and inexperience are considered the primary factors in the crash, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish Game. Ryan reportedly admitted to officers that he had been operating too quickly before he crashed.
Investigators do not consider alcohol or drug intoxication a factor in the crashes. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind drivers to always operate within their limits and obey all posted speed limits and slow down while enjoying New Hampshire’s numerous ATV trails.