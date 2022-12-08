Gloucester man mines comedy from masculine stereotypes

A Gloucester man, who goes only by the name Harmon, found a way to turn the ethos of toxic masculinity into a social media sensation.
Under the moniker of “Be a Man,” what began as a way to share some fun during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a life-changer for Harmon, who has called Gloucester home for the past 22 years.
His silly antics poking fun at machismo have brought him more than 5 million followers on TikTok and another million on Instagram.
People recognize him wherever he goes. During Gloucester’s Bluefin Blowout tournament, a 22-year old woman stopped to ask to take a photograph with him.
“We started this about two years ago during the pandemic and people were needing a laugh because of that and the current politics of the time. I think people were looking for a reason to laugh,” said Harmon who grew up in East Boston in the 1960s.
His family later moved to the North Shore where he attended high school.
According to his bio: “He was raised in a barroom by his uncles who were loan sharks and bookmakers. He has worked in jobs across the board from selling mortgages to being a bouncer at some of Boston’s biggest establishments. His dad was a mailman in Boston who saw it all and raised his three sons with the manliest of outlooks.”
“It was a rough way to grow up,” said Harmon in a recent interview.
Earlier this month, he released the book “Be a Man: The Ultimate Guide,” by Harper Perennial, and as author is credited as “The Be a Man Guy.”
“It’s based on my life and ‘Be a Man’ sayings,” he said. “Ever since I can remember, I was down at the bar. My brother and I, we saw a lot and learned a lot. We got street wise. But the world we grew up in is a lot different now.”
An example of “timeless advice” on how to Be a Man is: Never ask for directions, or use a GPS, just drive around forever.
He also does a podcast called the “Be a Man Experience” with co-host actor John Fiore (“The Sopranos”) during which they discuss topics of what it was like to grow up in a different era and what it takes to “be a man.”
In one of his Instagram posts about his new book, the video shows him in a bookstore saying that if the bookshop owners don’t put your book out front, then “do it yourself.” He the places his book on top of Matthew Perry’s new memoir located in a more prominent display.
The author describes it as a humorous book that pokes fun at toxic masculinity.
“We’re just making fun of twisted macho stereotypes,” he said.
The demographics of his followers is primarily around 18 to 44 years old. Of his 6 million social media followers, he said about 80% are in the United States.
“We have fans from all walks of life, including actors, athletes, musicians, all the genders love us,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m not political. I’m right in the middle and even if I was political, I would never take a stance and use that platform.”
He admits that once in a great while, he will hear from someone who was offended but that is a rare piece of feedback.
“We started putting it out about two years ago and the overwhelming response is from people who love it. Laughter is the best medicine,” he said. “I’m just a regular guy. I’m not a standup (comic) but social media is my platform.”
With the book’s release, he has begun a tri-city tour in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. He will have a Be A Man show on Dec. 14 at Laugh Boston at The Westin in Boston’s Seaport District.
In the meantime, he said he’s lucky to live on Cape Ann.
“You feel like you’re on vacation all the time,” he said. “I love the ocean and Gloucester is just an unbelievable place. It has everything, a nice downtown, nice ocean. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful spot. It’s been a crazy ride but Gloucester has embraced me since the whole thing exploded.”
For more information, go to bostonbeaman.com; or the social media links for @bostonbeaman.
