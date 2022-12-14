Gloucester’s Mike Mullen has grieved for his wife every single day since she died on March 26, 2021. Part of his grieving includes two visits each week to the cemetery in Gloucester.
Juliet Mullen passed away from pancreatic cancer at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers at the age of 53. In her role as a social worker, she assisted senior citizens in Boston for 17 years.
But it is her history of growing up in Uganda that amazes.
According to Mike Mullen, his wife was the granddaughter of a Ugandan king — a reality that did not sit well with Uganda’s former dictator, Idi Amin. Mullen said Amin was responsible for the death of Juliet’s father, a well-known attorney in Uganda.
Being the granddaughter of a Ugandan king, a princess herself, was also not favored by the government in power. After her father was slain, Juliet Mullen made her way out of the country on foot, over 50 miles of Ugandan territory that included facing the dangers of wild animals and the violence associated with that country’s Civil War.
Uganda’s Civil War alludes to several Ugandan conflicts, including the Uganda-Tanzania War, the Ugandan Bush War and the War in Uganda, from 1986 to 1994.
“Idi Amin killed her father,” said Mullen. “(Amin) located him in a hospital and they never saw him again.”
A long journey
Eventually, Juliet traveled as a young woman from Uganda to Sudan as a refugee. With the help of relatives, she then went to Egypt for a time. Then, she was admitted to the University of Saskatchewan, where she studied sociology to prepare her for life as a social worker.
For Mullen, 68, the loss of his wife has been devastating.
On her birthday, Mullen held two memorials with priests to honor her and all she did for him.
“It’s very hard without my wife,” said Mullen. “She had love in her heart for everyone, including my parents.”
Inspired by the extraordinary life of his wife, Mullen has been working hard to raise money for pancreatic cancer research for Beth Israel Leahy Health.
“I’ve raised $16,200 pro-bono and counting,” said Mullen. “That’s the motivation for me to send out 329 envelopes (soliciting) donations in her memory.”
Plus, he says he has a bead on contributions from about 30 additional donors, including a number of businesses and individuals.
Mullen himself moved to Gloucester in April 2013 after having spent most of his life in Andover where he grew up. Mullen worked for several years at BankGloucester as a commercial loan analyst.
For her part, Juliet Mullen was a standout as a social worker, saving two elder residents after she quickly directed emergency medical personnel to respond to their respective medical emergencies.
Plus, she saved her husband’s life after he suffered his own medical incident after participating in a nearby Polar Plunge.
“She sent me to Addison-Gilbert (Hospital),” said Mike Mullen. “The water gave me a shock. I wanted to jog (after the Polar Plunge) and she sent me to the hospital. Had she let me do that (jog), I would have suffered a heart attack.”
A challenging life
Mullen said while Juliette’s life was filled with struggle, she was able to do many amazing things.
“Her goal was to get an education and to help her mother,” Mullen said. “All she had was food and water, nothing else.”
Juliet’s mother “Momma Jada” is still alive. She is 96 years old.
“I married into royalty,” said Mullen, who added he only learned that aspect of the story from one of Juliet’s college friends after Juliet was laid to rest. “That’s how humble she was.”
Mullen said the story about Juliet’s life is too good to ignore. He hopes to write a book about her, with the proceeds from the book sales going to cancer research at Beth Israel Leahy Health.
The donations, he said, will be given in Juliet’s memory.
“Juliet was a very courageous lady,” said Mullen. “She walked 50 miles alone with wild animals during a civil war.”
Juliet and Mike met at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in November 2010. Mullen said his wife was an inspiration to many people.
“I knew Juliet 10 years,” Mullen said. “She is a woman who not only read the Bible every day but lived it.”
Donations can be made to honor Juliet Mullen by giving to Beth Israel Lahey Health. Contributions can be made in Juliet Mullen’s name on the web page bidmc.org/give or by calling 617-667-7330.
Contributions may also be mailed to: Beth Israel Lahey Health, Office of Philanthropy, Att: Marie Santos, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215
