Action Inc. is asking people to donate to a GoFundMe page to support the family of Michael David “Moose” Schmorrow III, a 29-year-old husband and father of two young boys who died Saturday after a 3 1/2 month struggle with a rare form of lymphoma.
Donations will also help fight cancer as Schmorrow wanted 20% of the proceeds to go to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, according to the page (https://bit.ly/3vXqLvy). On Thursday evening, nearly $60,489 had been pledged, with a goal of reaching $75,000.
“The actions of others remind us that it’s time to stop taking things for granted and focus on not so much what you want to become, but what you have,” posted Action Inc. on Facebook. “Our love and deepest condolences go out to Michael’s family, especially his mother and our dear colleague, Jenn Schmorrow.”
Jennifer Schmorrow of Gloucester has worked for 16 years for the housing assistance and social service agency. She helps others in need by working as a utilities advocate in fuel assistance. By coincidence, Michael Schmorrow’s widow is also named Jennifer.
“He had a phenomenal personality,” his mother said. “He was big in stature and also big-hearted in personality.”
Jennifer Schmorrow said her son was someone who would readily give of himself, and he was all about his wife and sons Mikey, 6, and Axel, 3 months.
A 2010 Gloucester High graduate, Mike Schmorrow rose up to become an outside salesman for the Building Center of Gloucester.
He was also a New England Patriots fan who stood by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the Deflategate saga.
In September 2015, when news broke that a New York federal judge had tossed out a four-game suspension against Brady, Schmorrow and his buddy and co-worker at the Building Center, Scott Anderson, put up a sandwich board sign on Rogers Street that read “Tom Brady Not Guilty Go Pats!”
Anderson, who worked side-by-side with Schmorrow as inside sales reps for the Building Center before they moved to outside sales positions, said his friend had always wanted to talk with Brady.
So, Anderson reaching out to someone with connections to the team. Brady made a video congratulating Schmorrow on the birth of Axel.
He said he brought the video over to his friend about two weeks ago. Schmorrow was asleep. He told his friend’s wife he would wait to show him the video until he woke up, but they decided to wake him.
“I’m certainly pulling for you,” Brady said in the video, giving Schmorrow a thumbs up. “You got it Moose, take care, and best of luck.”
“I showed him it, and he just said ‘holy (expletive)!’ How did you get this?’,” Anderson said. “It was the most emotion and most energetic I had seen him in the last three weeks.”
His friend watched it five more times.
“Fortunately, he got to see it before he passed,” Anderson said. “It was so personalized, that hit home for him.”
In November, according to the GoFundMe page, Schmorrow was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but then he was diagnosed with a rare form of B-cell lymphoma. Still, Schmorrow fought the odds, undergoing a round of on an “extremely intense” chemotherapy treatment. In February, he went into the hospital with abdominal pain, and a CT scan showed little improvement. That meant no second round of chemo. Still, he never gave up, the page said, and he even tried a “hail Mary” drug and reached out to be a part of multiple experimental trials.
Schmorrow died Saturday, on the morning of what was supposed to be his wedding reception which had been delayed due to COVID-19. The reception was held as a memorial, his mother said, “so we could celebrate him.”
She said the family is appreciative of the outpouring of support and all the kind words they have received about her son.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Saturday, March 12, 2 to 5 p.m., at Greeley Funeral Home, 212 Washington St.. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may also be made in Schmorrow’s name to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, www.lymphoma.org.
