When Gloucester’s Tyler Devlin was working on set for an HBO reality series, he received a text of congratulations for winning an Emmy Award.
“I honestly thought I was being pranked,” said Devlin.
It turns out that it was for real.
“We had just wrapped season three of ‘We’re Here,’ and less than 48 hours before the awards ceremony, we finished the last episode. We were in New Jersey and flew to L.A. for the Emmys,” he said. “When the nominations came out, it didn’t appear we got any. But when we were on set in July, I was helping out in the design room and all of the designers, one by one, kept getting phone calls from the television academy that they had won. and two days later, I got the text. It was a unanimous juried vote for both design and makeup for the show.”
Devlin won a Creative Arts Emmy in the category of “Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program,” along with Jeremy Austin and Martin DeLuna for season two of “We’re Here,” a show featuring drag queens traveling across America.
His recognition of achievement in American television programming of course made his parents, Cathy and Michael Devlin, proud.
“The awards ceremony happened on Sept. 3 at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and it happened on my mom’s 60th birthday. She wore this beautiful backless blue gown. In my entire life, this has to be by far the youngest and most glamorous she has ever looked,” said Devlin, 29. “My dad wore a tux and I was going for a David Bowie vibe in a suit made by my friend Dallas Coulter.”
A Gloucester High School graduate of 2011, Devlin was glad to share this recognition with his family.
In 2016, Devlin was on the eighth season of Logo TV’s hit series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” when he competed against veteran drag queens such as Acid Betty and Thorgy Thor of Brooklyn, New York; Chi Chi DeVayne of Shreveport, Louisiana; Robbie Turner of Seattle, among others in a search for the next drag queen superstar. Bob the Drag Queen won that season.
While Devlin —whose drag name is Laila McQueen — did not win that show, he made lifelong friends, which eventually led to his work on “We’re Here.”
After RuPaul’s show, Devlin spent the next few years traveling the country while performing in drag shows.
“When you’re on ‘Drag Race,’ it’s such a unique experience. You bond with the cast members, and you feel this kinship. I made some really close friends,” said Devlin. “I got this job because a friend trusted my work and my work ethic; Bob (the Drag Queen) called and said what are you doing the month of February of 2020 and do you want to do my make-up for the show?”
The answer was yes, with Devlin coming into the show in the fourth episode of season one.
The Emmy-nominated unscripted series follows Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela on a journey to spread love and connection across small-town America through the art of drag.
“(They) help their pupils unleash their inner drag queens for heartwarming and show-stopping performances, celebrating individuality and self-acceptance while bringing communities together through the transformative power of drag,” according to a show website.
Devlin described the show as a combination of many elements — a documentary, a travel show, a make-over drag show and a performance show.
“It’s an important show on TV right now. It shares a lot of queer stories that aren’t shown in a very real way on other programs. We travel to places not rich in resources. We go to small towns on purpose to tell these stories. ‘We’re Here’ is unlike any other show,” said Devlin. “It’s been wild. We keep upping the ante especially with the looks, outfits, hair and performances.”
Although Devlin has an apartment in Chicago, he works everywhere at this point.
“I’m very grateful for doing this show, for doing make-up and drag. None of it was planned. I just rolled with it and I’m just so very grateful,” he said. “It feels nice to be recognized for the hard work we put in, and even if we didn’t get this, I stand by the goal of the show and I am proud of being part of something for underrepresented people.”
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.