Gloucester, Manchester and Essex officials have instituted a winter parking ban beginning today, Feb. 1, due to an upcoming winter storm that is expected to bring heavy wet snow, gusty winds and minor coastal flooding this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
In Gloucester, the ban begins at 2 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice. Parking is available at all municipal and school parking lots but it is at your own risk. Due to the possibility of minor coastal flooding parking will not be available in the lower lot at Gloucester High School.
The Department of Public Works has announced trash and recycling will not be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 2. It will be operating on a holiday schedule with collection delayed one day.
All Gloucester residents and businesses are reminded that they are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property. Please make every effort to shovel out hydrants at, or, near your homes, and please check on your elderly and disabled.
Updates will be shared on the City of Gloucester website, www.gloucester-ma.gov, and social media pages.
In Manchester, vehicles must be removed from all roadways prior to 4 p.m., according to police.
Parking is available behind Town Hall and in the Brook Street and Norwood Avenue lots.
To avoid ticketing or towing, car owners are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadways to allow Public Works crews to clear the snow from the streets.
The blue parking ban lights will be turned on at 3 p.m. as a reminder for residents.
Manchester's blue lights are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street.
Tuesday trash collection is delayed until Wednesday in Manchester.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.