Gloucester marks Hunger Action Month

As food costs reach a 40-year-high and people continue to recover financially from the pandemic, The Open Door and the City of Gloucester have partnered to raise hunger awareness.
Mayor Greg Verga issued a proclamation naming September Hunger Action Month on Friday, Sept. 23, during a gathering with The Open Door team on the steps of City Hall.
“Rising food costs and inflation have stretched household budgets to the breaking point this year leaving many people wondering how they will feed their families,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine in a prepared statement. “As a community, we work together to connect people to good food and to close the gap for those who are juggling to cover their basic needs. Hunger Action Day is an opportunity to make a difference and raise awareness, to advocate, volunteer or donate to help our neighbors.”
In 2021, The Open Door said it connected 8,516 people from 4,176 families to 1.83 million pounds of food.
The Open Door serves 1 in 6 Gloucester residents, plus those who need a little extra help putting food on the table in Rockport, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, Hamilton, Wenham, Topsfield, Boxford, and Rowley. A recent MassBudget report announced that 21% of Gloucester residents and 27% of its children live in poverty.
"The Open Door's work to support Essex County's residents is invaluable, and Gloucester is fortunate to have them in our community," Verga said. "We must continue to bring awareness to this issue, and I am proud to support The Open Door in its work to provide much-needed hunger relief and essential food programming."
The Open Door operates food pantries at 28 Emerson Ave. in Gloucester, and 00 Southern Heights in Ipswich and has Mobile Market locations in Danvers and Lynn.
Hunger Action Month is observed annually, nationwide, in September to raise hunger awareness and spur action to reduce the impact of hunger in local communities. This year, Hunger Action Day was Friday, Sept. 23. City Hall was illuminated with orange lights every night last week to raise hunger awareness. Orange is the color used to symbolize hunger.
City councilors will wear The Open Door Hunger Action Month orange T-shirts at their Tuesday, Sept. 27, meeting.
The mission of nonprofit The Open Door is to alleviate the impact of hunger in the Cape Ann community. Its use practical strategies to connect people to good food, to advocate on behalf of those in need, and to engage others in the work of building food security.
To learn how you can help local people get the food they need, visit FOODPANTRY.org/hungeractionmonth.