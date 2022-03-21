Mayor Greg Verga wants to use surplus city land for deed-restricted affordable housing built by nonprofits or developers.
Verga talked about his plans before the City Council last week as he spoke about Gloucester’s reconstituted Affordable Housing Trust.
The council voted 9-0 to move nearly $51,000 from free cash to the Affordable Housing Trust, money that comes by way of a community impact fee — a 3% surcharge on short-term rentals the city adopted in 2019.
“Now that we have a dedicated stream of funding, that’s a start, but we have a whole lot more work to do,” Verga said.
Verga told the council he planned to meet with Planning Director and interim Community Development Director Gregg Cademartori to go over some of the parcels he has identified throughout the city. The idea would be to work with nonprofits or developers who would buy the city land for below-market rates in exchange for deed-restricted affordable housing such as single-family homes or duplexes.
In an email, Verga said it was too soon to talk about a list of city-owned parcels for this purpose.
“We have not gotten that far yet,” the mayor said. “Our first internal meeting was more general so we can direct Planning to what we are looking for.” The first meeting of the new Affordable Housing Trust is scheduled for March 28 at 5:30 p.m., he said.
Council to have a say
During the council meeting, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil questioned the mayor’s proposal.
“We are not talking, like, big fields or other places,” Verga said.
“These are like little onesie, twosie lots that we own throughout the city.” He said lots in existing neighborhoods are being eyed “as opposed to clear-cutting a forest.”
The meeting with Cademartori and staff would look at parcels that might be developed, with the discussion moving to the Affordable Housing Trust.
“But, we can’t attack the affordable housing issue, if we don’t attack the affordable housing issue,” said Verga, “and this is where my administration has decided to get started.”
O’Neil asked if the proposal would come back before the City Council. Verga said it would.
“Ultimately it’s got to find its way to the City Council to declare it surplus,” Verga said of such lots, “and create the process to spin it off for the purpose I’m talking about.”
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill said the disposition of city land is just one of several strategies for creating for affordable housing, including proposed zoning amendments that are before the council.
The City Council will discussing several of the zoning amendments recommended last fall by the Planning Board at its meeting on Tuesday, March 22.
Public to weigh in
Cahill said several steps would be involved in developing city-owned land into affordable housing.
The city has an internal committee called the Land Disposition Committee, which is chaired by the community development director, Cahill said.
This committee, which does not meet in public, makes recommendations to the mayor, who then decides which parcels the city might dispose of before making a recommendation to the City Council and its Planning and Development Committee.
Cahill said the idea would be to build relationships with nonprofits that build affordable housing.
“And, we’re looking to the Affordable Housing Trust to get much more engaged in this discussion and the strategy and advocating for affordable housing,” Cahill said.
Cahill told O’Neil it’s a long process with many chances for the public and the City Council to weigh in.
“I wanted to make sure you were clear that it is not a decision that is made in the mayor’s office and a deal that we make with a developer or anything like that,” Cahill said.
Ward 1 City Councilor Scott Memhard, chairman of the council’s Budget and Finance Committee, said the $50,828 for the Affordable Housing Trust comes from a community impact fee on short-term rentals such as Airbnbs. The state manages the collection of the tax and deposits the money into the city’s general fund throughout the year.
The measure was introduced by then-Councilor at-Large Melissa Cox in 2019, and then Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said at the time all of the money would go to affordable housing efforts.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.