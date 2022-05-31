GLOUCESTER — Cape Ann veterans and civilians alike spent Monday morning honoring those who served in the armed forces during the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
It marked the first time in two years since the city held its traditional ceremony at Gloucester High School auditorium. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the city organized a virtual event. The following year saw a socially-distant, in-person ceremony outside Gloucester City Hall.
At this year’s ceremony, Director of Veterans Services Adam Curcuru opened the event to a crowd of around 100 attendees.
“We as a community have sworn an obligation to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “Today we honor and remember those whom we have lost by ensuring that their memories are passed on to the next generation and the ultimate sacrifice made by so many in our community don’t go in vain.”
After Gloucester Boy Scouts Troop 60 led the Pledge of Allegiance, local student Alessandro Schoc took the stage to perform a stirring rendition of the Start Spangled Banner. Rev. Rona Tyndall of West Gloucester Trinitarian followed with an invocation.
Speakers at Monday’s ceremony included Mayor Greg Verga, Sen. Bruce Tarr and State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante.
“Driving here this morning I saw the 185 American flags (placed on Kent Circle) representing Gloucester’s own lost in our nation’s wars,” said Verga. “I want to acknowledge the families and friends that lost loved ones in the line of duty. No matter how much time has passed, the grief and the pain of loss does not go away.”
Tarr honored those who risked their lives in order to protect what he called the “great experiment” that is the United States of America.
“Far too many times, men and women have had to stand in harm’s way to give those principals the life they still have today,” he continued, “And yet they did again and again and again.”
During her remarks, Ferrante reflected on the life of Gloucester House founder Michael Linquata, who passed away this past March at the age of 96. Linquata served as a medic in WWII and fought in Battle of the Bulge. For three months, he was held captive by German soldiers as a prisoner of war.
“When he soldiers around him were injured and when the enemy was coming, he chose not to run,” she said. “He chose to stay with them. (It was) an extraordinary display of bravery.”
Next, Callahan White, a seaman apprentice with the Gloucester Sea Cadets, profiled the life and service of Newton native and Medal of Honor recipient David Ouellet. Ouellet lost his life in the Vietnam War after shielding his fellow sailors of River Patrol Boat 124 from a grenade that landed on deck.
Members of the Gloucester United Veterans Council read aloud the names of the local veterans who’ve since passed away. Edmund Veator of AMVETS Post 32 made special mention of his old war buddy Harry Shewart Jr. who unfortunately passed away the day prior at age 82.
Gloucester High School JROTC honored veterans missing in action with a missing-man table ceremony. Afterwards, trumpeters Jim Dalpiaz and Jude Worthley performed “Taps” and Rev. Tyndall closed the event with a benediction.
“The service was awesome,” Veator told the Gloucester Times after the ceremony concluded. “Mr. Curcuru always does a great job for us every year.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.