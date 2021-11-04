Gloucester is a Cyber Aware Community, one of 34 municipalities and public school districts named as such by the Baker-Polito administration last week.
The city was recognized at a virtual event hosted during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security and featuring local and state cybersecurity leaders. Those recognized were the top performing participants in this year’s round of the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program.
Cyberattacks on municipal government and education systems are on the rise nationwide. Recent high profile ransomware attacks and hacks have disrupted operations in both the public and private sector. Employee cybersecurity awareness training has been identified by the National Governors Association as “the single most effective factor in preventing security breaches and data losses.”
“Buy-in and awareness on cybersecurity from an organization’s leadership team is critical to its success,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Congratulations to each of the municipalities and public schools that have earned recognition as a Cyber Aware Community for their leadership in better securing their organization from potential threats.”
The Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program is managed by EOTSS’ Office of Municipal and School Technology and is supported by capital funding secured in Baker’s General Governmental Bond Bill, which was signed into law in August 2020 to invest in the Commonwealth’s cybersecurity posture and IT infrastructure modernization initiatives.
“Threats posed by cyber-attacks are so great today that cybersecurity can no longer be viewed as a problem for the IT department alone,” said Secretary of Technology Services and Security Curt Wood. “The municipalities and public schools being recognized today are stepping up to ensure that every member of there is properly trained to identify and avoid attempts by malicious actors to gain access to critical systems and data.”