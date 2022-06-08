James Irving, a Gloucester native, found that the machinations of his imagination, coupled with his upbringing in a historic seaport and a career in law, served him well in his endeavors as an author.
Now semi-retired as a partner in a Virginia law firm, he returned to the love of writing he developed in his years at Gloucester High School.
The University of Virginia alumni magazine picked his first book, “Friends Like These,” as one of its 16 summer “must reads” for 2021. This is the first of a thriller series centered on the main character Joth Proctor in these “fixer” type detective novels.
“I’d love to see the book turn up on Good Harbor Beach this summer,” said Irving, 68, who divides his time between Virginia and Gloucester.
The next two books in the series are “Friend of a Friend” and “Friend of the Court”; and this spring in Gloucester, he penned the final pages of “Friend of the Devil,” which is scheduled for publication in the fall.
Irving’s father, a Gloucester doctor, died when he was 15. After high school, Irving left Gloucester to attend the University of Virginia, where he majored in English. His mother too would move to Virginia.
For two years after college in the 1970s, he worked as a private detective during which he followed wayward spouses, located people who did not want to be found and handled criminal investigations.
“It was a job that offered me an opportunity for some excitement and adventure. At times, it was grim, boring, and sometimes dangerous, but interspersed with moments of exhilaration,” said Irving, who later earned a law degree from the College of William and Mary.
He practiced criminal law in his early years as a lawyer, which along with his detective adventures, provides a rich framework for his fictional account of Joth Proctor, a Salem native.
“Joth is a nickname for Jonathan among some old Yankee families,” said Irving. “He’s an excellent trial lawyer, but lacks the knack for developing business. He tends to attract clients with questionable cases. Since he can’t afford to turn them down, he regularly finds himself pushing against ethical and moral boundaries.”
Irving explained that Proctor, who practices alone, carries a lot of personal baggage.
“I think the series works largely because of the relationship among the five or six characters that appear in each of the books. The development of these relationships gives the series its energy.”
Among the recurring characters, the critical relationship is between Joth and Heather Burke, the woman who broke his heart years before and is now chief prosecutor in the local jurisdiction.
“In building a fictional character, I started out with what I know so I could understand Joth’s motivations. For example, I made Joth a University of Virginia grad to give me some feel for his background,” added Irving.
Raymond Smith, an English professor at Indiana University, gave the series high marks. In a review, he wrote: “Irving has produced not just fine detective fiction, but fine fiction: he has an enviable artist’s eye for details both mundane and macabre. The Joth Proctor Fixer series reader has a real sense of being there, even when no sensible reader would want to be there.”
The author suggests readers start with book one in the series.
Writing was always a passion for Irving, who wrote stories even as a youngster in Gloucester. He also worked summers as a sports stringer at the Gloucester Daily Times after high school.
“I always had been a writer and found that, like going to the gym, you get a certain level of satisfaction from the discipline it demands,” he recalled. “About four years ago, I felt that I needed to take a shot at this in a more serious way and I completed the first book. After reviewing it, my agent told me I needed to create a series, so I came up with a second book and an outline for the third. At that point I was offered a contract.”
The author has always been drawn to dialogue, starting with his studies of Shakespeare in high school and in college, where he had a Renaissance drama focus. With his legal background, he has facility in creating authentic dialogue honed through years of examining witnesses.
Like other Gloucester natives who move away, Irving found a way to return.
“Cape Ann was paradise for a kid. It has everything — beaches, ponds, fields and so much to do here. It’s also insular and self contained with a rich history. It’s across the river from the rest of Massachusetts,” he said. “Cape Ann is also a rich environment for creative people, artists and writers alike. If you’re inclined to be a writer, this is a great place to be. This tremendously beautiful space tends to generate stories for those who want to bring them out.”
For more information, visit: jamesvirving.com.