Gloucester no longer able to opt out of emergency EEE spraying

Gloucester beekeepers, pet owners and others concerned about pesticide spraying in their yards will need to individually opt out in the event the state deems the threat of Eastern equine encephalitis or other mosquito-borne illnesses an emergency and conducts aerial spraying in the region.
That’s because under new state guidelines, Gloucester is considered in a “high-risk” region based on a history of mosquito-borne illnesses in adjacent communities, city Health Director Max Schenk told the mayor and chief administrative officer in a May 6 memo.
With this change, the city no longer has the ability to opt-out from aerial or other forms of mosquito spraying by the State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board “in the event of a declared emergency regarding the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in our region,” the memo says.
For Gloucester to opt-out as a whole, the city would have to demonstrate it can perform the same mosquito management and control measures to address risk levels that would trigger state spraying, “including the ability to perform work equivalent to that undertaken by the (State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board) in the event of a public health hazard related to arbovirus,” the memo states.
“In other words,” Schenk’s memo states, “even if Gloucester chooses to opt out, the city must demonstrate an ability to perform spraying community-wide, regardless. Where the capability does not exist within the city, Gloucester must hire a private company, or participate in the Northeast Mosquito Control District and pay to have those services available.” The city is not part of this district, now.
Schenk told the Board of Health on May 5: “So, what’s happened is even though Gloucester hasn’t had Triple E or West Nile virus cases in recent history, because we are adjacent to communities that have had cases, we are automatically put into that slot,” in the high risk region.
Rockport, he noted, is considered “low risk” because it’s adjacent to Gloucester which has not had recent cases.
Board of Health Chairman Joe Rosa said last week that a significant number of residents and the Board of Health have been opposed to exposing Gloucester to aerial spraying.
Rosa asked Schenk when was the last time an emergency was declared, and Schenk could recall a few times when there was a heightened level of alert “but none of them seemed to approach here.”
Rosa said while he disagreed with the state’s approach, “I don’t think that it’s likely that an emergency, based on past history ... is likely to be declared and that we’re going to be sprayed, so people shouldn’t immediately panic that we are likely to be sprayed this year.”
Later in the meeting, Rosa reiterated: “Based on past history, it’s very unlikely that the North Shore is going to be sprayed.”
On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Verga informed the City Council about the matter, and the council plans to hear from Schenk on May 24.
It’s up to the City Council to apply to the state to opt out, Schenk said in an interview. However, Verga read a memo in support of not taking any action at this time.
“I support the Health Department’s recommendation to not propose an opt-out plan at this time,” Verga said. “The city is not able to meet the requirements for the mosquito management plan for a high-risk community.”
“In a nutshell, because we are ‘high risk,’ we the city no longer have the opportunity or the option to do an opt-out on behalf of the entire city,” Verga said. “So, now it’s up to the homeowners.”
Verga said his administration plans to work with the Health Department on educational and outreach efforts, including on how residents can apply through a state website to opt out.
“And I will say that I did today, did my opt-out at that website,” Verga told the council.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross suggested a city-wide reverse 911 call to alert residents on how to opt out of spraying.
“This is a huge piece of information to get to people,” Gross said. “It’s a public health, it’s an environmental issue. You know, I have a vernal pond right here, it’s very delicate. (Councilor at-Large) Jason (Grow) has bees. ... I think we really need to get the message out to people … of where to go to figure out how to opt out of this.”
State law allows a city or town to opt out of spraying by the State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board, but to do so, the municipality must have an alternative management plan approved by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, according to information from the Health Department.
Gloucester opted out last year because the state considered it “low-risk,” based on “a proactive and escalated approach to education and outreach, with response actions stemming from the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) EEE threat levels,” Schenk’s memo states.
Gloucester, Rockport and Lawrence are not part of the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District, according to the district’s website. Schenk told the Board of Health when the city explored the possibility of joining the district in 2018, the cost was $80,000 a year for a minimum of three years.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.
