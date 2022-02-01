A couple of Gloucester patrol officers were able to revive a 62-year-old Gloucester driver with the overdose antidote Narcan on Sunday after responding to a report of a car buried in a large snow bank.
Just before 4 p.m., Officers Chris Genovese and Officer David D’Angelo were dispatched to the area of Bass and Brightside avenues for a car crash. In his report, Genovese said he arrived to see a white Toyota sedan buried in a large snow bank with two men standing outside the car, one of them trying to revive an unresponsive man behind the wheel.
“One of the males appeared to be shaking the person behind the wheel,” the report states. Genovese approached the car and saw the man “passed out in what was an overdose,” sweating profusely, and his shirt and hair were soaked.
The officer saw the car was not in park, so for everyone’s safety, he put the car in park and made sure it was off. A witness said he had done that before the officers arrived.
The driver did not respond to the officer rubbing his sternum and his breathing was slow and shallow, and it sounded like he was snoring.
When D’Angelo arrived, Genovese told him that the driver was overdosing, so D’Angelo gave him the Narcan he carries. While Genovese was administering it, D’Angelo prepped an “ambu bag” so they could begin rescue breathing. They did this until Fire Department paramedics arrived. The officers said they also noticed the driver had a paper straw clenched between his fingers which police surmised was used to snort heroin or fentanyl.
After several minutes, the driver came around, and was able to walk to the back of the ambulance before he was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
One witness told police he was not sure how long the car had been in the snowbank, but estimated it was there for about 10 minutes since he had just finished shoveling his driveway.
The vehicle was towed out of the snowbank, but before it was, police saw in the center console an open Heineken beer and an open nip bottle that were both full, the report stated.
Police planned to request the Registry of Motor Vehicles suspend the man’s license as an immediate threat to public safety, and placed a 12-hour hold on the car.
Police planned to seek charges in court of driving under the influence of drugs and having an open container of alcohol in the car against a the man.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.