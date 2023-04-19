The chilly, damp weather on Marathon Monday did not stop Gloucester police Officers Brendan Chipperini and Anthony Trupiano, along with Anthony’s wife, Amanda Trupiano, from rucking 26.2 miles with weighted backpacks during the Tough Ruck 26.2 Boston, an event held in partnership with the Boston Athletic Association and the Boston Marathon.
Tough Ruck Nation is a group of military, first responders and others who ruck in honor and in memory of fallen service members, police, firefighters and EMTs, while raising money to support military families and families of the fallen in times of need.
Rucking is walking with a weighted pack, and the military does it to help troops get — and stay — fighting fit.
For the Tough Ruck 26.2 Boston, ruckers trekked a 26.2-mile course carrying weighted backpacks while displaying the names of fallen comrades. Finishers earned the 127th Boston Marathon medallion and recognition with the Boston Athletic Association.
Monday was Chipperini’s third Tough Ruck and Trupiano’s second. All told, they raised $1,000 for the Military Friends Foundation.
Chipperini said Tuesday he was a little sore after Monday’s Tough Ruck.
“It was great,” said Chipperini, a U.S. Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and Afghanistan in 2007. He became a Gloucester patrolman in 2010.
Amanda Trupiano serves as a sergeant first class in the 325th Transportation Company in the National Guard, Chipperini said. Her husband serves as a major in the Army National Guard.
The Tough Ruck no longer follows the course of the Boston Marathon because after the bombing 10 years ago, backpacks are no longer allowed on the course.
“The overall course was awesome,” said Chipperini about the race that started at the Fenn School in Concord. It followed the Battle Road Trail in Minuteman National Park to Lexington, then headed north to Bedford before heading back to Concord.
This year, Chipperini rucked with a 35-pound pack in the 1st Responder Heavy (pack) Division age 30-39, and stopped about every eight miles to change his socks to keep his feet dry to keep down the blisters. There were about 10 to 15 water stops along the way plus well-wishers in the community who provided refreshments.
The ruckers stepped off at about 7:30 a.m. and Chipperini said is it took him just over 8 hours to complete the race. Trupiano came in just under 9 hours and his wife took just over 9 hours to complete the course.
One nice touch was they were able to reserve their bib numbers and the officers used their Gloucester Police Department badge numbers, Chipperini said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.