Given today's extreme low temperatures, the City of Gloucester has established two warming centers for those unable to get out of the cold.
Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., is open until 4 p.m.
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., is open until 6 p.m.
The Grace Center, 10 Church St., has also opened its doors as a warming center, and is open until 4 p.m.
Officials also urge residents to take simple cold-weather precautions if they’re out and about, or at home, and to check on any elderly friends and relatives.