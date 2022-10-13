Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with showers early becoming a steady, drenching rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers early becoming a steady, drenching rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.