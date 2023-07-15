A man was taken to the hospital as the result of a car fire in a local auto repair shop Friday evening.
A male employee of the shop suffered from what is believed to be smoke inhalation and was transported by a Gloucester Fire ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital for medical care, according to fire Chief Eric Smith. No other injuries were reported.
At approximately 5:25 p.m. Friday, Gloucester Fire responded to 19 Kettle Cove Lane, Unit 3, for a report of a working fire, Smith said.
Arriving firefighters found a vehicle on fire in a garage bay in the auto shop. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and prevented the fire from spreading further, according to Smith.
The initial investigation indicates that the fire started in a vehicle that was up on a lift and being worked on. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department.
Crews remained in the area until they were done overhauling the scene to ensure that the fire did not extend to other parts of the building.
Members of the Essex Fire Department provided station coverage while the fire was being put out.
— Times staff
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Tuesday, July 11
8:03 p.m.: Suspicious activity and a possible assault was reported on Railroad Avenue.
7:35 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only on Washington Street. A vehicle was towed.
6:07 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Halyard Apartments on School House Road. A caller reported he can hear an alarm from his apartment. Vehicles were issued citations.
5:47 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Colburn Street.
2:59 p.m.: Trespassing by juveniles was reported at the Babson Water Treatment Plant on Russell Avenue. A group was dispersed.
12:30 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted by police with traffic on Washington Street.
8:23 a.m.: A dog attacking another dog was reported on Granite and Summer streets. Animal control was notified to respond.
8:14 a.m.: Police investigated a report of a man attempting to pass counterfeit money at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road. The assistant manager told police he had pictures of the man entering a vehicle with Massachusetts plates, the report said. The man was described as wearing blue pants and a yellow shirt. The man was reported to have tried to buy Lottery items at the service desk. An employee was made aware the suspect had tried to pass a fake $20 a few weeks ago while a loss prevention officer was at the store. The previous incident was deemed a mistake and he was given the $20 bill back. While the suspect was attempting to pay for the most recent Lottery purchase, the man attempted to pass a fake $20, which the store seized, the report said. The man paid for his Lottery purchase with real money and left. Police were provided with the fake $20 which had an improper feel to it and the words “Copy Money” in several locations. Dispatch ran the plate number to get an address and police located a man matching the description from the pictures. The man told police it was a mistake and that he gotten the bill from a bank. He showed officers his wallet with real $20 bills and a $100 bill. When he was asked about what happened several weeks ago, the suspect said it was due to a bank error. When police showed him the fake $20 bill with “Copy Money” on it, he attempted to take it back from the officer. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against the man charging him with uttering a counterfeit note.
5:30 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Wheeler Street.