In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s Police and Fire departments:
Tuesday, May 31
7:29 a.m.: Police assisted operators at the Blynman Bridgehouse on Western Avenue. The bridge was not closing. The Fire Department and the bus system were notified. By 9:05 a.m., the bridge was down.
1:26 a.m.: Peace was restored after a reported disturbance at the MBTA station on Railroad Avenue.
12:40 a.m.: A 40-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight warrant on a charge of failing to charge his monitoring bracelet which the report said was a violation of his probation. This after police filed a criminal complaint in court on Monday, May 30, at 7:38 p.m. against the man on charges of assault and battery and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor.
Monday, May 30
Disabled vehicles were towed from the Route 128 extension at 12:19 p.m., and from Exit 54 on Route 128 south at 10:50 p.m.
10:01 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance outside the police station on Main Street.
6:12 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a woman being harassed on Burnham Street.
6:11 p.m.: A man with a rifle strapped to his back was said to be on Maplewood Avenue and Grove Street. Officers found the man, who was carrying a pellet rifle. He was advised to leave private property and no police services were needed.
6:10 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
5:22 p.m.: A police sergeant saw a gray 2015 Jeep, occupied by five males, driving in the parking lot of Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road. The Jeep pulled to the rear of the lot and the officer saw the front-seat passenger begin to drink from a nip bottle. Police approached the vehicle, which was registered in Wenham, and learned that all of the individuals were under the legal drinking age of 21, with most being 18. They were instructed to empty their alcohol containers and were lectured on the dangers of drinking and driving. Police said the driver was not drinking alcohol. All were describe as respectful and were enrolled in different colleges. None had been in trouble with law enforcement in the past and police used this as a learning and educational situation and issued warnings.
Citations/warnings were issued on Nautilus Road at 2:17 p.m., and for a parking complaint on Washington and Tucker streets at 4:53 p.m.
1:33 p.m.: Stephen C. Reed, 61, of no known address but of Gloucester, was arrested on Addison Street on charges with disturbing the peace and drinking in a public way or place.
1:04 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disabled motor vehicle on Route 128 north.
Parking complaints lodged at 6:53 a.m. at Corlis Landing on Juniper Road, 9:50 a.m. at McPherson Park on Prospect Street and on New Way Lane at 12:26 p.m.
11:59 a.m.: Traffic control was conducted on Eastern Avenue. Police also stopped two cars at the lights on Eastern Avenue.
11:44 a.m.: Parking enforcement was conducted on Nautilus Road.
11:27 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on the playground equipment on Green Street.
11:08 a.m.: Police responded to a request for services from Eastern Point Security at Farrington Avenue and Eastern Point Boulevard and conducted traffic control at Witham and Beachcroft roads.
11:02 a.m.: After a report of threats, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 37-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of threats to commit a crime. At 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, police planned to file criminal complaints in court against the man with charges of domestic assault and battery and using a motor vehicle without authority.
Sunday, May 29
11:20 p.m.: The Fire Department was notified of a strong smell of gas on Barberry Heights Road.
7:40 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a MedFlight landing at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
3:51 p.m.: Police checked on a man with a sword on Rogers Street and Rowe Square. The sword turned out to be a prop.
2:36 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Chestnut Street.
1:49 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:35 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported in the parking lot on Atlantic Road.
Saturday, May 28
Unwelcome guest at 9:56 and 11:13 p.m. on Prospect Street. Peace was restored in both instances.
8:47 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on East Main Street.
5:54 p.m.: A crash was reported on East Main Street at the Bass Avenue traffic lights between a Jeep and a U-Haul vehicle. Two passengers of the truck reported minor injuries but refused medical treatment. Police planned to mail a citation for a marked lanes violation to the Jeep driver.
10:55 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Perkins Street.
10:06 a.m.: Drug activity was reported on Prospect Street.
9:19 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a parking complaint was made on Western Avenue.
8:03 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Naomi Drive.
1:49 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a house fire on Western Avenue. All residents were confirmed to be out to be out of the home and all declined medical attention.
12:55 a.m.: Peace was restored after a noise complaint on Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
12:09 a.m.: The sound of a gunshot was reported on Squam Rock Lane. A search of the area did not turn up anything.
Friday, May 27
7:47 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at a hotel on Atlantic Road. An outside fire was reported.
12:35 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
12:07 p.m.: As a result of a well-being check on Hough Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 66-year-old Wakefield resident on a charge of driving in violation of an interlock device requirement.