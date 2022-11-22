In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 21
11:44 p.m.: Trespassing was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. No action was required. Peace was also restored after a disturbance at the hospital at 11 p.m.
9:52 p.m.: A fire alarm activated in an apartment at Shore Drive Apartments on Oakes Avenue. There was no smoke or fire showing. The Gloucester Fire Department was notified.
9:22 p.m.: After a report of that a vehicle was struck by a rock on Western Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 56-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.
8:53 p.m.: Police took a report of a group continuously driving by a residence on Western Avenue, yelling and honking.
6:51 p.m.: Police took a report of a resident getting harassing phone calls.
7:11 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Brookfield Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Police had a disabled vehicle towed from the breakdown lane prior to Exit 55 of Route 128 north.
5:44 p.m.: A past hit and run crash was reported on Centennial and Western avenues. A driver told police she was turning left onto Western Avenue from Centennial Avenue when her car was struck in the right front by a vehicle heading east on Western Avenue, the crash report states. It appeared the rear bumper of the second vehicle, described as a dark-colored GMC truck, struck the passenger side front bumper and headlight of the first vehicle and then left the scene. Police searched but could not find the offending vehicle.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on the Goose Cove Bridge on Washington Street at 9:51 a.m. and on School Street at 3:54 p.m..
11:32 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Main Street station.
Sunday, Nov. 20
8:37 p.m.: Peace was restored after a fight on the first floor of a Middle Street building.
8:11 p.m.: A 34-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to The Rhumb Line on Railroad Avenue for a report of an unwelcome employee causing a disturbance. Police had first responded to the restaurant at 6:17 p.m. after a caller reported the former employee had come into the bar making threats, and the person was moved along. Police returned at 6:43 p.m. for the same person reportedly causing a disturbance. Police found the employee “presented as intoxicated and was rambling on about how he lost his phone in the restaurant and wanted it back.” Attempts were made to find it. Police told the man they would file a report on his lost phone and gave him options on how to locate it using an app. Police said his tirade became visible to patrons and those passing by and after telling him to move along a number of times, a sergeant used a “come along technique” to escort him away. After getting about 25 feet, the employee stopped and would not go any further and he was arrested without incident.
5:14 p.m.: Police received multiple 911 calls for a single-car crash into the guardrail with airbags deployed on Route 128 south. State Police were notified and responded to the crash. The Gloucester Fire Department transported all parties to Beverly Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Motor vehicle accidents with property damage only: At 12:59 p.m. on Harold Avenue; at 12:52 p.m. on Western Avenue; and at 10:20 a.m. on Maplewood Avenue. In the latter accident, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 47-year-old Gloucester man charging him with driving without a license. Police responded to the area of 95 Maplewood Ave. for a two-car crash and spoke with the driver of a gray Honda Civic who did not have a license. The driver told police he had a Brazilian driver’s license but he did not have this identification in his possession.
Saturday, Nov. 19
11:55 a.m.: Police responded to a rear-hallway sunroom alarm activation on Eastern Point Boulevard.
11:46 a.m.: A two-car crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south on Grant Circle.
Friday, Nov. 18
11:04 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Square. The incident was under investigation.
7:35 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment.
6:48 p.m.: Police took a report of an Uber driver with disruptive passengers on Essex Avenue. No action was required from police.
6:41 p.m.: Police took a report of an ex-tenant trying to get into a house on Magnolia Avenue.
5:42 p.m.: A caller reported a road rage incident on Main Street. No action was required from police.
2:46 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at Burnham’s Field on Pleasant Street.
2:05 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
12:53 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Dory Road.
10:30 a.m.: An incapacitated person on Allen Street was transported to the hospital.
9:49 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington and Poplar streets.
Thursday, Nov. 17
9:48 p.m.: An assault was reported when a caller said a relative was chased by man with a knife. A search of the area was negative.
9:31 p.m.: A caller states he saw a man dressed all in black looking into cars in the area of Lexington and Boulder avenue. The man was reportedly trying to get into the vehicles. A search of the area did not turn up anyone.
6:07 p.m.: After a report of an unwelcome guest on Oak Street, a patient was transported to the hospital. Police arrived and found a person on the ground in the backyard who appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” and to have fallen down a flight of steps, according to a police report. Police called for a rescue squad. Police ordered the man not to move due to possible injuries, but the man kept trying to get up, but was unable to do so due to his level of intoxication. Police spoke with people upstairs who said they were unaware the man had fallen. The man was taken to the hospital, and police were later informed he was discharged and did not sustain any injuries from the fall.
5:16 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Maplewood Avenue. The Fire Department had requested assistance with a forced entry into a residence after person fell.
12:33 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud/identity theft on Washington Street.
12:08 p.m.: No one was reportedly injured in collision between a car and a person in a wheelchair on Rogers Street. According to the police report, a car was making a right from Hancock Street onto Rogers Street when the crash happened. The driver told police he stopped, looked both ways and did not see anyone before taking the turn, the report states. He told police he was uncertain from which direction the wheelchair came. The person in the wheelchair told police he or she was heading south on Hancock Street, saw the car stopped at the sign and proceeded to cross Rogers Street when the collision took place. The driver was uninjured and the person in the wheelchair signed a medical refusal for treatment. The Volkswagen had minor damage to the right side, and the wheelchair had minor damage to the left side, but both were able to be used. A witness also verified for police what happened.
10:39 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
10:24 a.m.: Police responded to Eastern Avenue for a report of a vandalized motor vehicle. A resident reported that he parked his red Toyota Tacoma at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he came out this morning, he noticed his rear driver’s side tire was completely flat and his driver’s side window had been smashed. The resident said he has no one in mind who might have done this and there were no security cameras in the area.