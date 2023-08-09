In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Warner and Millett streets at 11:59 a.m., on Maplewood Avenue at 5:21 p.m., which is under investigation, and on Washington Street at 11:46 p.m.
2:06 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Gardner Terrace.
9:06 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a woman shoplifting at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way. The manager told police a woman who allegedly stole from store the Sunday prior was outside but her relative was inside the store. Police were shown a video of a woman taking a pair of socks from a shelf and placing them inside her purse, according to a police report. The woman then left the store. The manager asked police to have the woman identified, pay back the store for stolen merchandise and barred from the store.
8:56 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint on charge of possession of a Class A drug against a 47-year-old Gloucester man whose address is listed as homeless. Police responded to Federal Street for a report of an inebriated man. Police found the man leaning against the side of a building and he appeared to be nodding off. He reportedly told police he had smoked fentanyl that morning. Police requested paramedics to evaluate the man, who told police he had the drug in his right front pocket. Police found two paper rollups of a brown powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl and a pipe with residue in it, the report states. Paramedics arrived and took the man to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:45 a.m.: A motor vehicle stop on Shepherd Street and Maplewood Avenue resulted in police filing a criminal complaint against a 64-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of driving with a suspended registration and having an uninsured vehicle on a public way.
1:31 a.m.: A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Andrews Street resulting in police filing a criminal complaint against a 27-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with drunken driving, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation, speeding and possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. According to the report, police arrived to see a vehicle — with airbags deployed— on the opposite sidewalk crashed into the fire hydrant in front of 6 Andrew St. Police said it appeared the driver was headed toward Langsford Street, veered into the opposite lane, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the hydrant. Police said it appeared the driver was speeding, and there were no skid marks or signs the driver had attempted to avoid the crash. Two men came up to police, and one identified himself as the driver and that he was the only person in the car. Both men said they lived nearby. The Fire Department was called to evaluate the driver and Tally’s was called to tow the vehicle.
The driver told police he had taken his eyes off the road, leading to the crash, the report states. He told police he had been to a pub in Beverly where he said he drank four beers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police noticed signs of intoxication and asked him to volunteer to take several field sobriety tests. Gloucester Fire paramedics also arrived and took the driver to Addison Gilbert Hospital. An inventory of the vehicle turned up an open bottle of Mount Gay Rum in the rear of the vehicle, the report said. Police followed up with the driver at the hospital informing him that they would be seeking charges against him. The report said the driver also consented to a chemical blood test. Police also submitted an Immediate Threat for License Suspension request to the Registry of Motor Vehicles due to the charges and the circumstances of the crash, the report said.