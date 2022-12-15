In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 4
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street at 11:54 a.m., Maplewood Avenue at 1 p.m. and at the Shell station on Eastern Avenue at 4:24 p.m.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Niles Beach at 1:30 p.m. and Middle Street at 3:10 p.m. Police disposed of them safely.
9:37 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person.
9:09 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Wolf Hill Road.
2:02 a.m.: Police took a report of threats on Cedar Street.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street at Langsford Street at 10:35 a.m. and Concord Street at 1:11 p.m.
12:11 p.m.: After a report of a juvenile matter on Reynard Street, police planned to seek a criminal complaint charging a 14-year-old with malicious destruction of property less than $1,200.
9:47 a.m.: A crash with property damage only on Prospect and Mt. Vernon streets resulted in police seeking charges of driving without a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident against a 14-year-old juvenile.
8:32 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud.
3:35 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at the Magnolia Fire Station.
2:25 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Warner Street.
Friday, Dec. 2
10:07 p.m.: Police took a report of a hit-and-run crash on Maplewood Avenue.
5:32 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance at a Gloucester Crossing Road business.
4:30 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of vandalism.
Disturbances: At 4:28 p.m., on East Main Street; at 4:09 p.m. on Whistlestop Way; at 1:12 p.m. on Causeway Street; at 1:40 a.m. on Perkins and Staten streets.
4:14 p.m.: A past hit-and-run with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
2:34 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on the Blackburn Rotary.
6:49 a.m.: A search of Lepage Lane for a report of a larceny turned up negative.
Thursday, Dec. 1
7:08 p.m.: On Elm Street during a motor-vehicle stop, police arrested a 43-year-old Maine man on a straight arrest warrant.
6:49 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
6:22 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of threats at a store on Main Street. Police spoke with the store manager who stated a woman entered the store with a small child. According to the report, sometime later, the child was observed unattended walking around the store during Ladies Night with stores in the area crowded with people. The store employee told the child it would be better to stay with his or her mother and not get lost. A few moments later, the mother approached her and started to scream at her over talking to her child. “She stated that the identified woman accused her of being racist and that she only spoke to her child because of a colored ethnicity,” the report states, adding the employee “reaffirmed to the woman that she was not racist and it had nothing to do with the situation.” The report says the woman began to scream and make a scene in the store. At one point, the woman said, “you better watch your back,” and when asked if this was a “threat,” the woman reportedly said, “It’s a promise.” After leaving, the woman reportedly stayed out front telling people the employees and the store were racist while telling people not to shop there. The woman left prior to police arriving. Police also spoke to other store employees about what happened.
2:06 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of identity fraud. The resident told police that on Nov. 20 she was notified by Protect My ID that someone tried to open an airlines credit card under her name on Nov. 18. She immediately contacted her bank and received an email from it stating it was working to discontinue the account that had since been opened. The resident contacted the bank again on Nov. 28 and spoke to a different representative who said he was working to resolve the issue and all of her accounts had been frozen.
10:23 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on East Main Street.
6:49 a.m.: A caller told police people took her purse out of her car. The caller stated the phone they were calling from was dying and the caller was told to wave police down. Responding units could not find the woman and police tried to call the number and it went straight to voicemail.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
11:14 p.m.: Service was made for a well-being/runaway report on Elwell Street.
8:41 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud.
8:22 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Main Street, a 31-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of assault and battery on an intimate partner, strangulation/suffocation, and threats to commit a crime.
6:28 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue and the Route 128 extension.
6:10 p.m.: An employee at McDonalds on Maplewood Avenue told police a customer threw an object at her while she was in the kitchen. The employee said she had no interaction with customers and she did not get a description. The employee was not injured. Police asked if they could view video to identify suspects, but the manager was not working. Police instructed the employee to have the manager call police.
6:02 p.m.: A larceny of an in iPhone from a vehicle parked on Smith Street was reported.
5:30 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 58-year-old Gloucester resident charging her with driving with a suspended license. Police, on a different call, saw the woman driving a Jeep Liberty east on Prospect Street and knew that her license was suspended, according to a report. Weather and traffic conditions prevented them from stopping the vehicle and officers instead mailed a citation and applied for a criminal complaint in court.
12:24 p.m.: A 33-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested and charged with a straight arrest warrant after the man was seen in a black pickup truck near his residence and police were aware he had two active arrest warrants out of district court. Police followed the truck and when they saw it fail to stop at a stop sign at Cleveland and Sargent streets, they stopped the car on Sargent Street. The man, who was in the passenger seat, was taken into custody and the driver was issued a verbal warning for failing to stop at the stop sign, the report states.
12:08 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
10:12 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Duley Street. A person told police he was almost scammed out of a certain amount of money through an email he thought was from a computer service provider. When the resident called the number on the email, he got a man on the line with a foreign accent and after some conversation the man on the phone was able to access an account and deposit money there, the police report states. The man told the resident to go to the bank and make a withdrawal and send it to them. The resident refused to get the money and then the man attempted to get him go to a convenience store in Marblehead because it had access to Bitcoin. The resident refused to do that and then got a notification from his bank about strange activity. The resident said he has been in contact with his bank and there is nothing missing but it is monitoring his account. The resident believed that someone may have his driver’s license information and may make a fake license. Police told him to contact the Registry of Motor Vehicles which may issue him a new license.
9:34 a.m.: Threats were reported on Elwell Street.