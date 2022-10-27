In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 26
1:14 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 65-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense, a number plate violation to conceal his ID and with having an unregistered motor vehicle on a public way. Police pulled over a red Nissan SUV on Poplar and Cherry streets they report seeing turn out of Veteran’s Way onto Poplar Street. A check of the vehicle’s registration showed a canceled registration status on a Toyota sedan. The driver told police that his license was suspended, and provided police with a purchase agreement from Aug. 11 for the vehicle he was actually driving. He told police he tried to transfer the plates from the old vehicle to his new one but had some issues. Police informed the driver there was only a seven-day transfer window under the law, and that it had been well over two months since he bought the Nissan.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Blackburn Circle at 7:12 a.m., on Highland and East Main streets at 12:07 p.m., at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 6:01 p.m., on Western Avenue at 7:29 p.m., and Essex Avenue at 11:02 p.m., when the accident scene could not found.
8:02 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Commercial Street.
6:37 p.m.: Past shoplifting incidents were reported at a convenience store on Western Avenue. The store owner told police that for some time a man has come into the store several times a day. He purchases some items but has been seen on store video putting other items in his clothing without paying for them. Police looked at the security video and recognized the person and said in the report the man was homeless. In the latest incident, which occurred at 4 p.m. that day, the man was seen on video paying for beer, but also putting several small bottles of wine ($2 each) in his pockets without paying for them and leaving. The store owner said he does not want to prosecute him but does not want the man in the store anymore. Police located the man sleeping in the front of Commercial Street building and advised him he was not wanted in the store anymore. Police said the man declined further assistance. He told police he was a veteran and receiving some benefits from the VA and was awaiting housing.
11:05 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 58-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with larceny under $1,200. A woman called police and told them she had gone to a convenience store on Maplewood Avenue the day before and she had inadvertently left her purse containing a cell phone on the counter. She later realized it was missing and returned to the store, but the bag was gone. Surveillance footage showed a woman believed to be the person facing the charge take the bag and leave the store shortly after the victim left, the police report states. Police later made contact with the woman who told police she took the bag because she did not trust the employees in the store and believed the bag belonged to someone outside. She told police that once she realized the bag did not belong to anyone in the area, she discarded it and dropped the phone in the mailbox outside the main entrance of Stop & Shop. Police said the woman was not able to give a reasonable explanation for why the mailbox was an appropriate place to put the phone. Police met with a postman who opened the box but it did not contain a cellphone. The postman told police he did not believe a cell phone would be able to fit in the slot, and he told police he would check other area mailboxes for the phone.
Monday, Oct. 24
8 p.m.: A 27-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on Causeway Street on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and driving without a license after police responded to a report of a man sleeping in a running car in the roadway. Police spoke with the man who agreed to take several field sobriety tests, a few of “which indicated impairment.” Police reported searching the vehicle and found what appeared to be drug paraphernalia: several used needles in the center console and a metal cap which had cotton in it which is used to filter heroin or fentanyl.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Washington and Poplar streets at 11:26 a.m. and Washington Street at Morgan Avenue at 2:24 p.m.: A .
1:55 p.m.: Police took a report of from a resident that her bank account was hacked. She was reporting the incident to police at the request of the bank.
1:06 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.