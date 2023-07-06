In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Friday, June 30
11:01 p.m.: Police took a report from Salem of a missing person from Winter Island Road.
8:33 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Essex Avenue.
6:53 p.m.: Police could not locate kids reportedly breaking bottles on Dodge Street.
6:29 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Kennedy Road.
Thursday, June 29
6:22 p.m.: A resident from Grove Street reported credit card fraud.
4:33 p.m.: A vehicle had to be towed after a crash with property damage only at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
4:05 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle and Washington Street.
2:54 p.m.: A crash by the lights on East Main Street resulted in property damage only. The crash was under investigation.
10:41 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at Wesley Condominiums on Prospect Street.
8:43 a.m.: A crash with property damage only on Washington Street and Madison Avenue was under investigation.
8:19 a.m.: A report of stolen property was taken at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. The log refers to charges being sought.