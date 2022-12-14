In news taken from the logs of Gloucester police and fire departments:
Thursday, Dec. 8
9:04 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop at Pleasant and Prospect streets, police arrested a 41-year-old Lynn woman and charged her with driving with a suspended license and three counts of possession of a Class E drug.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Emerson Avenue at 9:31 a.m., Blackburn Circle at 2:36 p.m., and Washington Street at 6:12 p.m.
1:50 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a report of a crash with property damage only on Bass Avenue.
11:35 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage on Prospect Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
5:14 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street near Marsh Street.
1:13 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Mason Street resulted in charges being filed against the driver. The log did not contain further information.
12:15 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of fraud on Dolliver Neck Drive.
11:18 p.m.: Police planned to file a complaint in court against a 30-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving a vehicle with a suspended license and having a vehicle with no inspection sticker on a public way.
11:09 a.m.: Loitering was reported on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
8:49 p.m.: Harassment was reported on School House Road.
7:50 p.m.: A two-car crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 north.
3:14 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Main Street.
2:04 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported between exits 15 and 16 on Route 128 south.
1:41 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from the Mason Street parking lot of 10 Dale Ave. and disposed of safely.
12:36 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance about parking at Walgreens on Main Street after a car was towed from the lot.
8:11 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Harold Avenue.
3:25 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 5
10:25 p.m.: After a well-being check at the train station on Railroad Avenue, an individual was transported to the hospital.
10:07 p.m.: After a crash with injuries on Essex Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 34-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, having an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on a public way and speeding, an estimated speed of 60 mph in a 40 mph zone, the report states. Police arrived to see a telephone pole split into pieces and a car that was severely damaged about 500 feet away from the broken pole, according to the report. Gloucester Fire Department paramedics arrived to examine the driver and police secured the area by blocking traffic until the power company arrived to assess the damage. The driver was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by paramedics for further evaluation and her car was towed.
9:51 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Rogers Street.
7:52 p.m.: A 53-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
4:52 p.m.: Two hypodermic needles were retrieved from Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
2:58 p.m.: Fraud, identity theft, was reported to police at the station.
2:08 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud.
4:45 a.m.: As a result of a well-being check at the Speedway gas station on Main Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 53-year-old Gloucester man on charges of assault and battery on an intimate partner and vandalizing property.