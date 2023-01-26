A 911 call on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 21, reporting a burnt smell coming from an apartment on School House Road has led police to seek criminal complaints charging a 37-year-old Gloucester man on multiple firearm charges.
Someone called 911 to report a burnt smell, which the caller believed to be the smell of crystal meth, coming from an apartment, the report states. A man living in the apartment was the subject of an outstanding warrant, according to a police report.
At 1:41 p.m., police noticed the man’s car parked in the Halyard Apartments’ lot. When they arrived on the floor, they could smell something burning and met with the caller upset about the burning smell in the hallway.
After 20 minutes of knocking and announcing they were Gloucester police, no one came to the door and the burnt smell persisted. Convinced the man was inside the apartment, the sergeant requested the housing manager help in unlocking the apartment door. Police were given a key to do so.
Inside, police said found two people, one of whom said the man was not at home and had not been seen in a few days. The person in the apartment said the man sleeps in a smaller bedroom when he sleeps over.
During a search, police reported finding a rifle that was unsecured and not stored properly. The man in the apartment denied the rifle was his. The report states that neither the man in the apartment nor the man police were looking for possessed a license to carry a firearm.
Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against the 37-year-old resident charging him with improper storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm without an firearms identification card ,and possessing a large capacity firearm.
At 4:43 p.m., police executed a search warrant at the same apartment and planned to file additional firearms charges, including not lawfully possessing a large capacity feeding device for an assault weapon, and two counts of unlicensed possession of ammunition.
On Monday, Jan. 23, at 1:45 p.m., police planned to file an additional criminal complaint of two counts unlicensed possession of ammunition.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Jan. 23
4:22 p.m.: Police responded to a tractor trailer unit that was reportedly stuck in the right lane of Route 128 south, to the south of Exit 54.
2:58 p.m.: A larceny was reported at the Richdale convenience store on East Main Street.
1:41 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Marshfield Street.
11:45 a.m.: Police took a report of stolen property on Thatcher Road.
8:19 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on School and Addison streets.
Sunday, Jan. 22
4:49 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Centennial Avenue.
12:11 p.m.: Police took a report of trespassing at the American Legion Post on Middle Street. The bartender asked for police help in moving the individual along.
9:54 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped in the vicinity of 34 Railroad Ave. A report refers to the operator being charged with operating with a suspended license. Police had the vehicle towed.
4:03 a.m.: A disturbance on Babson Court resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint in court against a Peabody resident charging him with two counts of violation of an abuse prevention order.
12:42 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
12:29 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
Saturday, Jan. 21
10:01 p.m.: Police arrested a 26-year-old from Conway, Arkansas, on Eastern Avenue and charged him with shoplifting by concealing merchandise and providing false identification information to law enforcement. Police were called to Shaw’s at 127 Eastern Ave. and when they arrived an employee told them the suspect was wearing an orange coat and dark pants and he had just left the store and was walking in the direction of Rockport. He allegedly stole a sweatshirt and put it on, the store employee said. Police caught up with the man, who later admitted to donning the sweatshirt. They also found on him a pack of gummy worms and beef jerky and the man admitted to taking these items as well, the report states. The items were returned to the store and the store employee identified the suspect sitting in the back of the cruiser. Police reviewed video footage of the man putting on the sweatshirt and leaving without paying. During booking, the man continued to provide false names. FBI Criminal Justice Information from his fingerprints yielded the man’s true identity.
5:30 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Friday, Jan. 20
6:41 p.m.: After a report of an altercation on Prospect Street, police planned to fire cross complaints in court against a 53-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with simple assault and battery; and a 40-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with assault and battery. The calling party told police he was invited to an apartment to hang out and watch TV. While there, there was a disagreement resulting in an assault. Both individuals told police that one person was asked to leave and then returned. Police also said it was evident that all parties involved were intoxicated. From reports, it appears one of the men lost a tooth when they fell onto a shelving unit while the pair were grappling with each other.
6:03 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Stop and Shop on Thatcher Road.
1:51 p.m.: Police took a report of threats at the station on Main Street.
12:19 p.m.: Police responded to a disabled motor vehicle on Grant Circle and planned to file a criminal complaint against a 43-year-old Methuen resident charging her with having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way.
11:31 a.m.: An arrest warrant service on Prospect Street resulted in a 44-year-old resident being charged with a default warrant.
6:40 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:42 a.m.: No action was required for a call to assist the Fire Department on Veterans Way. A caller stated the fire alarm was going off but she did not see any smoke or fire.
Thursday, Jan. 19
3:07 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needled found on Pleasant and Smith streets.
10:47 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was reported found on Main Street.
9:47 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Deacon Farm Lane in the form of obscene graffiti drawn with pink contractor spray paint on the foundation of the house that was under construction. A rented backhoe also had a broken side rear window after someone apparently put a 2-by-8 piece of wood through it.
9:29 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on East Main Street with traffic control during a medical call.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
7:54 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Addison Street for a report of smoke showing.
2:55 p.m.: A traffic stop on Maplewood Avenue resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 23-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with driving without a license and with failing to stop for a school bus.
12:32 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Blackburn Drive.
11:14 a.m.: A search on Herrick Court did not turn up a report of a hypodermic needle found there.
12:22 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Cherry Street.