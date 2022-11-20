In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Wednesday, Nov. 16
11:39 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a group fighting at a Main Street establishment.
8:03 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop, police arrested a 29-year-old Gloucester resident on a default warrant with a charge of failing to appear in court.
2:25 p.m.: The Cape Ann Transportation Authority, 3 Pond Road, reported one of its buses was shot at by an unknown projectile. There was a large amount of damage to the front of the bus.
1:58 p.m.: Crashes with property damage only were reported in the vicinity on Route 128 south at 7:42 a.m. and on New Way Lane at 1:58 p.m.
10:40 p.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Prospect Square.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
8:15 p.m.: Suspicious activity involving a blue van was reported in the parking lot on Gloucester Crossing Road. The van was reportedly parked there for hours. A search of the area did not turn up the van.
4:43 p.m.: Peace was restored after an argument at the train station on Railroad Avenue.
4:41 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washinton Street at 7:34 a.m. and at Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street at 1:58 p.m..
1:337 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault in the woods along the tracks in the vicinity of Sargent Street Extension.
11:32 a.m.: A past assault was reported on Cole Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 13
6:49 p.m.: Police took a report of a fight in the bar at a Main Street restaurant. According to the report, a woman told police she was denied permission to drink alcohol by the bartender, explaining she was legally blind and was upset by the perception of staff of her being intoxicated. Her husband became upset over the mistreatment of his wife. The husband said he got into a physical altercation with another man during which time he said his wife was pushed to the ground. Gloucester Fire Rescue evaluated the woman who was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Police spoke with the individuals involved and through conversations with everyone the officer concluded there was some sort of shoving match that resulted in the woman being bumped off her chair, but police said this did not appear to be intentional.
3:27 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Stop and Shop on Thatcher Road.
8:17 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report on Washington and Dennison streets. The Fire Department reported a small skiff had capsized in Goose Cove on the Annisquam River side. They requested the harbormaster to deploy a boom. The harbormaster responded and the Fire Department cleared.
Saturday, Nov. 12
10:22 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Western Avenue. A caller reported his neighbor across the street used a leaf blower to blow leaves into the street, according to a report. Police spoke with the homeowner who admitted using a leaf blower to clear his property. He agreed to blow the leaves back onto his property. Police gave him a verbal warning for city ordinance violations, including operating a leaf blower in violation of the noise ordinance and discharging debris onto a public way.
3:05 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at the train station on Railroad Avenue.
2:30 p.m.: Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 33-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident on Railroad Avenue.
12:43 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at BankGloucester on Main Street.
11:52 a.m.: After a stop on Route 128 South prior to Exit 55, police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 38-year-old Gloucester man charging him with having an unregistered, uninsured motor vehicle on a public way.
11:28 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report on Calder Street.
Friday, Nov. 11
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Essex Avenue at 12:26 p.m. and Prospect Street at 9:52 p.m.
9:35 p.m.: The manager of McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue told police that after she had to kick a group of kids out of the restaurant, one went outside and hit the window a few times before grabbing something out of his pocket and breaking it, according to a police report. The manager supplied police with pictures of the juveniles from security cameras and videos of the incident. The video showed the juvenile wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with Nike written in white, brown cargo pants and what appeared to be a black Red Sox cap with a large “B” on it, the report said. Another officer was able to identify youth who smashed the window. On a later call, police located the youth wearing the same outfit in the video. Police say the juvenile admitted breaking the window, and said he understood how much windows cost because his father installs them. Police followed up with the parents and McDonald’s district manager. Both parties said they would like to work out something privately instead of pressing charges.
4:34 p.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital after a reported disturbance on Norseman Avenue.
3:54 p.m.: A past theft of a pocketbook was reported on Prospect Street. The pocketbook reportedly contained cash, credit cards, and paperwork inside a locked apartment. The purse's owner told police her daughter saw a man inside her hallway two days ago between 2 and 6 a.m., the report states. The woman was concerned that a past tenant of the apartment may have had a key and let himself in and then relocked the door when he left, according to the police report. When told of the theft, the landlord advised her to contact police.
2:17 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.
11:13 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with an outdoor fire in the area behind Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue, and while doing so came across the encampment of a woman living nearby. The Fire Department was first alerted to the outdoor fire by a nearby business, according to the police report. When police arrived, they saw firefighters putting out the fire, which was contained to a trash pile surrounded by a larger pile of wooden railroad ties. Firefighters reported that when they arrived, they saw a homeless encampment nearby. Police approached the campsite and spoke with woman who said she did not have any involvement with the fire. However, police said the woman became uncooperative when asked if she any identification. She told officers that the Police Department and the owner of a nearby convenience store had given her permission to be there, and that she had been staying there for three months. Officers tried to offer her assistance through the Community Impact Unit and Action Inc., but she refused. Police learned through Fire Inspection the property was maintained by the MBTA. Police asked her to take apart her campsite and move along. As police were leaving, a woman showed up and identified herself as the woman’s daughter, and said she was aware of her living situation and would check on her. Back at the station, police contacted MBTA Transit Police, told them what they had found and asked for their assistance in removing the remainder of the encampment and trash from the area.
6:55 a.m.: After a vehicle on Webster Street appeared to not have moved for several months, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 56-year-old Gloucester man with charges of having an abandoned, unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on a public way. Police found the registration had expired on Sept. 30, 2016. Police had the vehicle towed.
Thursday, Nov. 10
11:55 p.m.: Threats were reported at the Heights of Cape Ann.
11:42 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Fleming Drive. The caller reported smoke in the basement with fire alarms sounding. There was no fire and no services needed.
10:40 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop at Blackburn Circle, police issued a citation against a 24-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with possessing an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a public way.
3:37 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person.
2:52 p.m.: Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 16-year-old juvenile with charges of possession to distribute a Class D drug.