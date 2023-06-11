In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Monday, May 29
7:57 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Oak Street.
Disturbances were reported on Prospect Street at 12:59 a.m., at Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road at 9:04 a.m., on Washington and Poplar streets at 10:19 a.m., at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue at 11:08 a.m., and on Friend Street at 4:21 p.m.
4:05 p.m.: A contractor reported possible vandalism to above-ground water pipes on Concord and Atlantic streets. The contractor said six bolts had been loosened on a coupling causing a leak, with the water spilling into a nearby shellfish harvesting area. The shellfish warden arrived on scene and was aware of the situation. The construction crew tightened up the coupling and water service was restored to the area.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Western Avenue at 3:55 p.m.
3:42 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of threats.
3:29 p.m.: A report of harassment was under investigation.
11:01 a.m.: Harassment was reported on Mt. Vernon Street.
2:08 a.m.: Fire Department paramedics came to the police station to evaluate a prisoner who had a laceration. The prisoner was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment and returned to the station.
Sunday, May 28
11:42 p.m.: A 63-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on two counts of assault and battery after a report of a disturbance. While on patrol on Rogers Street, police saw a man and a woman clasped together pushing and shoving each other. Police approached the couple and the woman said she was walking down Rogers Street when the man grabbed her by the neck for no reason. Police put the man in handcuffs for safety and the report states he appeared highly intoxicated. The woman's friend was also reportedly attacked. The suspect could not comprehend the questions the officer was asking possibly due to his level of intoxication, a report states.
10:43 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
5:37 p.m.: As a result of parking enforcement on Shepherd Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 53-year-old Gloucester man on a change of abandoning a motor vehicle on a public way. Police followed up on a report from May 23 for a black Volkswagen abandoned on the street for over a month. A resident reported that when another car parks in front of the Volkswagen it partially blocks her driveway. Police saw the vehicle’s inspection sticker had expired in 2020. Police returned to the vehicle after five days and noticed it had not moved and had it towed.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street at 10:10 a.m. and 3:08 p.m. and disposed of safely.
12:45 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Columbia Street.
11:41 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Prospect Street.
4:15 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person from Maplewood Avenue. A short time later, police located the individual at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:52 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
12:46 a.m.: A report of a larceny was taken from Pleasant Street.
Disturbances were reported on Prospect Street at 12:08 a.m. and at Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue at 12:46 a.m.
Saturday, May 27
Peace was restored after disturbances on Veterans Way at 3:30 p.m. and Mansfield Street at 11:07 p.m.
5:06 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Pavilion Beach on Western Avenue and disposed of safely.
3:18 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Hough and Western avenues.
3:02 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of stolen property.
11:17 a.m.: A 28-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on Commercial Street on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Police had been on Angle Street to assist the Fire Department with traffic control when the officer recognized the woman knowing she had two active warrants.
10:59 a.m.: Good Harbor Beach Inn on Salt Island Road reported a guest broke a window. The log states a 60-year-old man had a laceration on his hand. The man refused medical treatment
1:37 a.m.: A report of fraud from Western Avenue was under investigation.
Friday, May 26
10:10 p.m.: After a traffic stop on Rogers Street, a 27-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, a marked lanes violation and speeding. According to a police report, an officer spotted a dark-colored Mazda SUV speeding on the wrong side of the road. Police estimated the car was doing 45 to 55 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police caught up with the vehicle on Duncan Street before the driver pulled over in the vicinity of 25 Rogers St. When police asked the driver why she needed to pass two vehicles on the wrong side of the road, she told the officer she needed to get her dog home. Police saw there was a small dog in the back seat barking incessantly. She told police the cars that she passed were going under the speed limit, which she told police was 35 mph. Police explained that it’s never acceptable to pass a vehicle on the wrong side of the road over a double yellow center line. Another officer told the driver to secure her dog’s leash, which was hanging out of the rear passenger door, dragging on the ground, to prevent the dog from getting injured. Just before officers finished writing the citation, the driver pulled away . The officer still had his blue lights flashing and had her driver’s license and registration in his possession. This officer and another officer began to pursue the vehicle through the crowded area of Rogers Street near Commercial Street. The driver made no attempt to stop until they reached Western Avenue near Middle Street. Eventually, the officer got the driver to get out of her car and took her into custody. Police had animal control and Tally’s towing company respond to the location. The woman arranged for a friend to pick up her dog.
5:04 p.m.: Harassment was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
4:10 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the station.
1:09 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:39 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
2:32 a.m.: After a report of a suspicious motor vehicle on Bass Avenue, a 44-year-old Gloucester man was arrested for driving while drunk, being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and a probation violation. When police walked up to the vehicle, it was still running with the keys in the ignition and the driver appeared to be passed out. Police eventually woke up the driver by knocking on the driver’s side window with a flashlight. Police asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and asked him why he had been passed out behind the wheel. Police detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and his speech appeared thick and slurred, the report states. When asked why his eyes were red and glassy, the man reportedly told police it was because he had been working all day. Police reportedly saw several beer cans inside the car, most of which appeared to be empty. Police observed an IPA beer in the cup holder next to the driver. The driver refused to answer or acknowledge requests to consent to standardized field sobriety tests or take a preliminary breath test. After several minutes of attempting to get an answer out of the driver, he was informed he was being arrested for driving under the influence, the report states. Back at the station, the driver refused to take a breath test, and his license was seized and a copy of a notice of his license suspension and citation were placed with his property.
Thursday, May 25
6:11 p.m.: After a crash with injures on Main and Spring streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 52-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving while drunk, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Crashes with property damage only were reported in the vicinity of TD Bank on Harbor Loop at 2:33 p.m. and on Thatcher and Rockport roads at 4:34 p.m.
2:18 p.m.: Police took a report of vandalism at the McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue.
Harassment was reported on Cherry Street at 11:14 a.m. and Centennial Avenue at 2:43 p.m.
12:31 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Centennial Avenue.