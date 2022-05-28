Members of the Gloucester Police Department bearded up over the last two months to raise $2,500 for Grateful Friends, a North Shore non-profit that supports adult cancer patients.
“We have all been touched by cancer one way or the other, whether it was a family member or us directly,” Officer Joe Parady said. “You either know, or you can imagine, how much of a low that is for a person at that time in their life, and to be able to help Grateful Friends do what they do is something that we were more than willing to do as a department.”
While police Chief Ed Conley has a no-facial hair rule for his officers, they are allowed to grow out their mustaches and beards once a year to support the charities of their choice — often for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and other organizations that support cancer patients or cancer research.
Parady was inspired to pick Grateful Friends after reading an article that was published in the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News last year about the non-profit’s struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic.
“They help (cancer patients) be comforted during the process because they don’t feel good,” Parady said, adding that he’s held on to the article since first reading it. “They’re sick. They’re not working. They’re still getting electric bills in the mail and so on and so on, and Grateful Friends helps them with that.”
Grateful Friends was founded by friends Gwen Ryan, of Gloucester, and Lee Miraglia, of Peabody, after both women had been diagnosed with cancer in 2014.
The organization helps cancer patients with paying bills, sends them free tickets to shows, movies, concerts and other activities, provides them with gift baskets while they undergo treatment, and supports them in any way it can.
Each of the 25 officers who participated in Parady’s fundraiser donated $100 to the cause, and started to grow out their facial hair on March 1.
“It really makes a nice impact to know that they’re putting that money right back into the community that they live in because the people that we serve are their neighbors and co-workers,” said Kim Paratore, executive director of Grateful Friends. “They’re people that are living right in our community,
Officers will shave off their facial hair come June 1, but Parady said they will grow them out for another cause soon.
“The Gloucester Police Department through the years has definitely done everything that we can do to help support cancer patients and cancer research,” he said.
