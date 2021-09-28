Gloucester's Community Preservation Committee has identified nine projects that may get a slice of a $595,102 pie.
The committee has recommended to the City Council that Community Preservation Act money go to these one-time projects:
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.,would receive $81,697 for stabilizing Saunders House, built in 1764 at the corner of Dale and Middle street, and preserving the murals within.
Work will include services of a structural engineer, mural conservation, replacement of timbers, and extensive masonry work.
The total project is estimated to cost $163,395.
Ocean Alliance would receive $151,500 for supporting the development of engineering plans and construction drawings for the restoration of the Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory building, 90 Horton St., on Rocky Neck.
This project will include services of a structural engineer, geo-engineer, architect, and other area experts.
The total project is estimated to cost $263,500.
Gloucester Adventure Inc. would receive $10,000 to repair and restore the schooner Adventure's rudder in order to pass inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard. The Adventure is a National Historic Landmark and Gloucester's flagship.
The project will include removing, inspecting, servicing and reinstalling the vessel's rudder and related hardware in order to ensure that these critical components, essential to vessel function and safety, are materially sound and will maintain their structural integrity for a lengthy period going forward.
The total project is estimated to cost $25,000.
Annisquam Village Church would receive $15,000 to support the restoration of the church's exterior.
The project will include the replacement and repair of the shutters, downspouts, repair of clapboards, and upgrade of exterior doors to be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act. The church was built in 1830.
The total cost is estimated to be $48,199.
Hammond Museum Inc. would receive $110,000 to be used to stabilize and repair exterior and architectural 12th and 13th century Romanesque and Gothic archways at Hammond Castle, 80 Hesperus Ave.
The project will include a detailed inventory of all stones and pieces to be sure of their proper replacement, dismantling structures to repair marble and cast pieces, reassembling structures and reinstalling all loose stones, and cutting and providing deep repointing of all areas in need. Also, installing cement waterproof mortar to top of walls to prevent future water infiltration. Cleaning all stone and restoration cleaner. All repointing would be prepared with color-matched pigmented mortar.
The total project is estimated to cost $22,000.
Gloucester400 would receive $49,405 to support the restoration and preservation of historically significant documents and photographs.
The total project is estimated to cost $90,555.
City of Gloucester Cemeteries Advisory Committee would be awarded $9,800 to restore gravestones located at the First Parish Burial Ground on Centennial Avenue.
The project will include, but is not limited to, the removal, restoration and return of gravestones.
The total project is estimated to cost $9,800.
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation would receive $130,000 for restoration of the Meetinghouse Green.
The project will look to restore the Green in order to return historic features, and address Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility. This will include, but is not limited to, the reconstruction of the stairs and platform using the original 1806 and 1868 local granite and the installation of an interlocking grid system to protect trees and allow for parking.
The total project is estimated to cost $339,700.
The Trustees of the Reservations would receive $37,700 to improve parking and access at Ravenswood Park on Western Avenue.
The total project is estimated to cost $59,900.
