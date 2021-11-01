Two teens accused in more than two dozen instances of property damage have been arraigned on all charges at Gloucester District Court.
Cameron David Aberegg and Mark Madeja, both 18, face a variety of charges related to an incident in early September, when thousands of dollars worth of property damage was done with a pellet gun to cars and storefronts across Cape Ann.
The two were each previously arraigned on charges of malicious destruction of property, causing more than $1,200 of damage; being a minor in possession of liquor; having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and carrying a firearm on school grounds. Madeja was also arraigned separately on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, failure to stop for police, speeding, and a marked lanes violation.
This month, both were arraigned on 27 additional charges brought by the Gloucester and Rockport Police departments. Seventeen counts were for malicious damage to a motor vehicle and 10 counts were for vandalized property.
Madeja was arraigned on the 27 charges last Friday. He not arraigned with Aberegg as his lawyer, Ernest Stone, could not attend. Like Aberegg, Madeja was released on his own recognizance. Both had made $1,000 bail after they were arrested.
Their next pretrial date is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11. The trial is still in discovery, meaning the district attorney and defense counsel will continue to trade the information they plan to bring to the upcoming trial.
All charges will be handled as one case moving forward. Each will retain their docket numbers.
